Colts’ pre-draft depth chart on offense

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from the 2021 NFL draft where they will be looking to add some young talent to the roster.

As it stands, the Colts are likely to be adding to several positions along the roster, including on the offensive side of the ball. They traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, signed a number of offensive linemen and re-signed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack to one-year deals.

Here’s a look at how the depth chart on the offensive side of the ball looks entering the draft:

Quarterback

Position First Second Third QB Carson Wentz Jacob Eason Jalen Morton

The Colts traded for Wentz this offseason, giving up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that turns into a first-rounder if he plays 75% of the snaps. Eason is currently the backup behind Wentz but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Colts brought in a veteran to compete with the former fourth-round pick. Morton was signed as a futures deal in January. Draft Take: It would be a surprise to see the Colts draft a quarterback. Given their limited amount of picks and the fact that they just drafted Eason, it's more likely they go the veteran route in free agency.

Running Back

Position First Second Third Fourth Depth RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Marlon Mack Jordan Wilkins - Darius Anderson - Bennie LeMay - Paul Perkins

Taylor will reprise is role as the starter for the Colts after a stellar rookie campaign. Hines will continue to work in as a change-of-pace back while also serving as the unit's best pass-catcher. Mack was re-signed to a one-year deal but coming off of a torn Achilles, it isn't clear how impactful he will be right away. The Colts may just save him for the stretch run. Wilkins is in a contract year and will continue to provide depth. Anderson, LeMay and Perkins all signed futures deals in January. Draft Take: It's unlikely the Colts draft a running back but if they do, it will be on Day 3. With Hines, Mack and Wilkins all potentially hitting the market in 2022, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Colts go after Kene Nwangwu, Elijah Mitchell or Jermar Jefferson on Day 3.

Wide Receiver

Position First Second Third X-Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Zach Pascal Dezmon Patmon Z-Receiver T.Y. Hilton Ashton Dulin J.J. Nelson Gary Jennings Slot Parris Campbell DeMichael Harris Quartney Davis

Pittman Jr. is expected to take over as the alpha in the room, working primarily from the X-receiver role. Hilton re-signed on a one-year deal and should be seeing most of his work as the flanker. Campbell will work as the flanker as well but could see most of his work in the slot. Pascal returns on a one-year tender and will provide excellent depth while the rest of the group battles it out for the remainder of the roles. Patmon could be a favorite to be the WR5 entering the draft. Draft Take: The Colts have to get more explosive, which means a wide receiver could very well be coming in the draft. Although Chris Ballard has stated his contentment with the room, it should be expected that the Colts will draft a wide receiver prospect at some point after the first round.

Tight End

Position First Second Third Depth TE Jack Doyle Mo Alie-Cox Noah Togiai Jordan Thomas Andrew Vollert Farrod Green

Doyle returns as the starter, working both inline and in the slot. Alie-Cox is expected to return as he continues to develop his game as a pass-catcher while Togiai, Thomas, Vollert and Green will battle it out for the move tight end role. Draft Take: The Colts haven't drafted a tight end since 2013. That could change if they like Pat Freiermuth or Tommy Tremble enough, but it's still a major question mark entering the draft.

Offensive Line

Position First Second Third LT Julién Davenport Sam Tevi Will Holden LG Quenton Nelson Chris Reed Jake Eldrenkamp C Ryan Kelly Joey Hunt RG Mark Glowinski Danny Pinter Sam Jones RT Braden Smith Carter O'Donnell Casey Tucker Casey Benzinger

The Colts are set at every position outside of left tackle. As it stands Davenport, Tevi and Holden are likely to battle for that starting spot. If the Colts draft an offensive tackle early, they will be fighting for depth behind the rookie. The depth seems better after the Colts signed Reed to go along with Hunt and Pinter on the interior. Draft Take: The Colts are likely going to address the left tackle spot within the first two rounds. If and when they do, all of the depth tackles will be battling for the two or three spots behind Smith and the incoming rookie.

Full Depth Chart

