Colts make practice squad moves

The Indianapolis Colts signed linebacker Forrest Rhyne and punter Nolan Cooney to the practice squad and released wide receiver DeMichael Harris and cornerback Ryan Smith from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Rhyne signed with the Colts during the offseason as an undrafted free agent, and Harris has been on and off the practice squad for the last three years.

Cooney hasn’t played an NFL game yet and was an undrafted free agent in 2021. This is somewhat significant considering the poor performance from Matt Haack in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

