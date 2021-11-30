Colts’ power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before we jump into the big divisional matchup against the Houston Texans (2-9), we’ll be taking a look at how the Week 12 loss to the Bucs impacted the Colts’ standing in the power rankings.

Given that the Colts were leading for most of the game and had a chance to tie it on their final drive proves they can compete with some of the top talent in the entire NFL.

But let’s see how their standing in the power rankings was impacted entering Week 13:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 10 (+1)

Author’s Take: “Sure, they’re Indy .500, but Colts are also playing as well as anybody west of Foxborough over the past two months. Big opportunity to prove that against Patriots following the bye … but it won’t matter if Indianapolis suffers a lapse Sunday in Houston.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 14 (-2)

Author’s Take: “As so many have mistakenly done before, Bucs QB Tom Brady had a chance to put it away late and did just that in a 38-31 win over the Colts. After this one, Indy just has to get themselves up off the mat. It was a hard-fought loss and the Colts should focus on their winning streak and momentum built in the weeks prior moving forward.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 12 (-1)

Author’s Take: “If the Indianapolis Colts come up short of the postseason in 2021, they might look to Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers as the day that the tide turned for the worse.

The Colts mostly matched the defending Super Bowl champions blow for blow, and they entered halftime with a 10-point lead. But they were outscored 24-7 after the break, and it doesn’t take a ton of high-level deduction to figure out where things went wrong. They turned the ball over five times against the Buccaneers, including three times in the second half.

You aren’t going to beat average NFL teams with five turnovers. Against one of the league’s best? Forget about it.

At 6-6, the Colts are hardly finished, especially with the injury-ravaged Tennessee Titans getting blown out in New England. But with seemingly the entire AFC on the right side of .500, there is little margin for error.

And the Colts committed far too many of them in Week 12.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 13 (-3)

Author’s Take: “Week 6 confidence rating: 4.8

How it’s going now: 3.7

Give the Colts a team with a losing record and they likely won’t have a difficult time winning. Have them face a team with a winning mark and things are drastically different. Five of the Colts’ six victories have been against teams with a losing record. Buffalo is the only team with a winning record that Indianapolis has beaten this season. The Colts have blown double-digit leads against Baltimore, Tennessee and, most recently, Tampa Bay. Making the playoffs is becoming less and less likely as the weeks pass, especially since three of the Colts’ final five games are against teams with a winning record. — Mike Wells”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 18 (-2)

Author’s Take: “The Colts fought the Buccaneers until the end, but they made too many mistakes when Taylor was contained to take down Brady with Carson Wentz at home. They are at a crossroads for their season, given they still have little shot to catch the Titans in the division and are facing a crowd for a second straight wild card.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 12 (-3)

Author’s Take: “The Colts had control against the Super Bowl champs, but let the Buccaneers slip away. Not good when you need all the wins you can get. Next: at Houston Texans”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 11 (+1)

Author’s Take: “Indianapolis was probably the better team today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but in the end, they couldn’t overcome their 5 turnovers. They lost 3 fumbles on the day, and Carson Wentz threw 2 INTs. Penalties also awarded the Buccaneers 4 first downs throughout the game.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had the Colts’ number. That’s not surprising, given Indianapolis was down both of their original starters at safety. Wentz had a very Wentzian day! He made some massive plays that were part of why the Colts had a shot against the reigning Super Bowl champions. He also had a few plays that made you contemplate if life is worth living.

That roller coaster is what makes Wentz impossible to take your eyes off. It’s also what makes this team so much fun.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 13 (-1)

Author’s Take: “What a deeply disappointing outcome on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts had a 10-point second-half lead over the defending Super Bowl champions and the opportunity to close within one game of the division-leading Titans. Then, disaster struck. Shaq Barrett’s strip-sack and fumble recovery sparked a Bucs comeback and was part of an avalanche of mistakes by the Colts, who piled up five turnovers in a 38-31 loss. Criticism over Frank Reich’s reluctance to lean on Jonathan Taylor in the second half is warranted, but this loss went beyond the usage of the team’s electric running back. The Colts had the chance to deliver a huge statement win and make the AFC South race incredibly interesting — and blinked.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 16 (-6)

Author’s Take: “They had a real chance to get back into the division race, but couldn’t pull it out against the Bucs. Carson Wentz did play well, which is a good sign.”

