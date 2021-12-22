Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) took down one of the top teams in the NFL during their Week 15 win over the New England Patriots (9-5).

The victory at Lucas Oil Stadium vaulted the Colts into the No. 5 seed in the playoff race and with three players left, they have a chance to control their own destiny.

Here is where the Colts are in the power rankings entering Week 16:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 6 (+3)

Author’s Take: “It’s not all about RB Jonathan Taylor, though give the MVP candidate his flowers. But Indianapolis leads the league in takeaways (31) and turnover differential (+14) and is the only team to take the ball away in every game.’

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 7 (+2)

Author’s Take: “So, Jonathan Taylor appears to be pretty good at the whole running the football thing.

The second-year pro entered Saturday’s game leading the NFL in both rushing yards and scores on the ground. The Patriots held Taylor mostly in check for his first 28 carries. But the 29th was a backbreaker, with a 67-yard touchdown salting away the game and lifting the Colts to 8-6.

With Tennessee losing Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Colts are now just one game out of first place in the AFC South. A pair of losses to the Titans makes winning the division an uphill climb for the Colts, but Davenport believes Indianapolis is sending a message to the rest of the AFC.

“The Colts can control tempo with a dominant offensive line and the league’s best running back,” he said. “Indy’s opportunistic defense is tied for the league lead in takeaways. And while Carson Wentz hasn’t posted huge stats, he also hasn’t made a lot of mistakes with the football. This is a team that none of the division leaders want any part of on Wild Card Weekend.”

Gagnon went so far as to slot Indy inside the top five.

“Indy’s only regulation loss since Week 3 was a valiant effort against the Bucs in which the team scored 31 points,” Gagnon wrote. “They compete hard every week and will be a tough out in January. They wouldn’t be a top-five team in a lot of other years, but this has been a damn weird one.”

Story continues

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 10 (+3)

Author’s Take: “How hot is Frank Reich’s seat: 1. Cold seat

The Colts are on the brink of making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under Reich. And for the second time in those four seasons, Reich has gotten his team to rebound from a slow start. The Colts started this season 0-3 and 1-4, and now they’re currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC with an 8-6 record. I think it is safe to say Reich isn’t going anywhere. — Mike Wells”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 9 (+2)

Author’s Take: “The Colts needed to beat the Patriots to keep their AFC wild-card playoff hopes alive and well and they didn’t waste the opportunity. They have a strong physical identity of pounding Taylor behind their elite offensive line and also controlling action with their defensive front seven. Frank Reich has done another a good job to put his team in postseason position.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 4 (+5)

Author’s Take: “Another team that has it going strong after a slow start. Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are pounding their foes. Next: at Arizona Cardinals (Christmas Day)”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 7 (+1)

Author’s Take: “The Colts play an old-school, smashmouth style of football. And teams that can dominate on offense like that are endlessly fun to watch. Frank Reich continues to steal scraps off Carson Wentz’s plate simply so his QB won’t overreact and break the table. That’s an acceptable method when the offensive line dominates, and Jonathan Taylor is on the roster.

Indy’s offense is paired perfectly with a defense that — aside from the Cowboys — takes the ball away better than anybody in the league. It’s all led by their star linebacker Darius Leonard, who has made play after play since he entered the league.

Defense and a rushing attack are crucial for bad-weather playoff atmospheres, and the Colts have both in spades. Their success will ultimately come down to their quarterback.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 6 (+2)

Author’s Take: “Once again, it was Jonathan Taylor to the rescue. The MVP candidate busted through a box packed with defenders on the 67-yard touchdown that put the kibosh on a New England rally and clinched a massive 27-17 win on Saturday night. Frank Reich remained committed to the run down the stretch, showing a noticeable lack of faith in Carson Wentz after the quarterback threw an ugly interception earlier in the fourth quarter. Wentz’s ability to come through when it matters most remains uncertain at best, but in Taylor, the Colts have a special talent who can put the team on his back. The Colts have proven their bona fides as legit AFC contenders.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 12 (+1)

Author’s Take: “They showed who they were in beating the Patriots Saturday night, which is a physical, tough, run-based team. They will need more from Carson Wentz, though.”

