Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 2

Following an offseason of hype, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) nearly suffered an upset loss in Week 1 against the Houston Texans (0-0-1) but wound up with a 20-20 tie at NRG Stadium.

While the Colts technically didn’t lose, it didn’t help their standing in the power rankings. Most had the Colts hovering around the 10-12 range entering Week 1, but almost every analyst downgraded them after the Week 1 tie.

Here’s a roundup of where the Colts sit in the power rankings entering Week 2:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 14 (-3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “No way to sugarcoat the disappointment of a tie in Houston – though it’s good enough for a share of first place in the AFC South – but Indianapolis’ 517 yards were a league high for Week 1.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 17 (-4)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “They were on the “good” end of the tie as they battled back from 20-3 in the fourth quarter to force a tie at the end of overtime. But that is also why they have to drop: who gets down by 17 to the Houston Texans, and what team has trouble finishing the job against a gassed defense in overtime?”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 15 (-5)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “Someone really should tell the Indianapolis Colts that Week 1 means the regular season has started.

In 2020, the Colts kicked off the season with a seven-point loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Last year, they began with a 12-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks. And on Sunday, Indy opened the Matt Ryan era by spotting the Houston Texans a 20-3 lead before roaring back for a tie.

At least they didn’t lose. That’s progress, right?

The Colts piled up over 500 yards of offense and limited Houston to less than 300 yards. They piled up 177 rushing yards and possessed the ball for almost 40 minutes. But thanks to turnovers, special teams gaffes (including a missed 42-yard field-goal attempt in overtime) and a less-than stellar debut from Ryan, all Indy got from that statistical domination was a tie.

Story continues

“The fact Indianapolis even managed a tie against Houston after playing horribly through three quarters is amazing unto itself,” Sobleski said. “The Colts’ performance had all the major mistakes: drops, turnovers, penalties at key moments and special teams gaffes. But Matt Ryan and Co. rallied in the fourth quarter to score 17 unanswered points, mainly by riding tailback Jonathan Taylor.

“Maybe Indy will build on the final portion of the game. If not, it won’t be tied atop the AFC South for long.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Stephen Holder

Rank: 16 (-2)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “Rookie who stood out: S Nick Cross

The third-round pick started at strong safety and played all 70 defensive snaps for the Colts, recording four tackles in his debut. Cross earning the starting job immediately was a mild surprise given the presence of veteran safety Rodney McLeod, who signed with the Colts earlier this year as a free agent. But Cross’ speed and playmaking potential catapulted him into a starting role.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 16 (-3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “Matt Ryan did provide reasons why he was the right passer for them, but the slow start and early mistakes kept them from finishing with a Jonathan Taylor-fueled victory in Houston. Their AFC South favorite status is in a holding pattern.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 20 (–)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Colts simply can’t start quickly. They didn’t lose the opener but falling behind by 17 to Houston is not good. Not in any way. So, they got a tie and this can’t feel good. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 18 (–)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Indianapolis Colts ran 90 offensive plays, tallied over 500 yards of offense, and could only manage 20 points. And one of their two touchdown drives was from 20 yards out as they received the ball off a Texans fumble. They finished 2/5 in the red zone and 1/3 in goal-to-go situations.

In a division that saw Tennessee lose to the New York Giants, the Colts had an opportunity to go one game up on their perceived divisional competition and notch a divisional win – they squandered both opportunities. Frank Reich and Marcus Brady must find ways to help the Colts finish drives.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 15 (-3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “Sunday wasn’t a good day for kickers across the league, and you have to wonder how much rope Rodrigo Blankenship has left in Indy after his badly pushed field-goal attempt in overtime forced the Colts to settle for a 20-20 tie with the Texans. Blankenship, who also had a kickoff go out of bounds, is a weak point for a team that figures to play its fair share of close games this season. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan will eventually be seen as an upgrade over Carson Wentz, but this wasn’t the start Colts fans were expecting after a summer of Matty Ice hype. Ryan — with a big helping hand from Jonathan Taylor — did wipe out a 20-3 fourth-quarter deficit, but failing to stack a win against the lowly Texans is the type of thing that can haunt a team come January.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 14 (-3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “They looked awful for much of their opener against the Texans, but rallied for a tie. They have to be better than that, but now face another road game at Jacksonville, where they don’t play well.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire