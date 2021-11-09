Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) will be coming off their mini bye week looking to take a hold of their destiny in the second half of the season.

Typically floating in the power rankings between the high teens and the low twenties, the Colts remained in that area following their 45-30 win at home over the New York Jets on Thursday night in Week 9.

Here’s where the Colts stand in the power rankings entering Week 10:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 20 (-1)

Author’s Take: “The last time they had at least 250 yards on the ground and through the air in same game was 1956, when the franchise was based in Baltimore. The last time they had a four-game streak of games with at least 30 points was 2010, when QB Peyton Manning was in charge. Now, time for this group to make its own history as it attempts to leapfrog five clubs to get back into the playoffs.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 17 (+3)

Author’s Take: “It was only the Jets, but the Colts rolled. QB Carson Wentz had three touchdowns while RB Jonathan Taylor ran wild for 172 yards on the ground with two scores.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 17 (–)

Author’s Take: “The Indianapolis Colts aren’t easy to get a bead on.

In Week 8, they looked like a deeply flawed team prone to making mistakes in a loss to the Tennessee Titans that dropped them three games back in the AFC South.

Against the New York Jets in Week 9, the Colts looked like a team that can’t be counted out of the AFC playoff picture.

Thursday’s emphatic win was all about the ground game. Running back Jonathan Taylor piled up 200 total yards and two touchdowns, while the Colts ran for the most single-game yardage (260) in the league this season.

Next week’s tilt with the lowly Jaguars offers the Colts an excellent opportunity to get back to .500. But earning even a wild-card spot in the 2021 playoffs won’t be easy. After the Jaguars, Indy’s last seven games include home dates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders and trips to face the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 19 (+3)

Author’s Take: “Bold second-half prediction: RB Jonathan Taylor will lead NFL in rushing.

Taylor still trails Tennessee’s Derrick Henry by 116 yards, but Henry might miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury. Taylor has rushed for at least 107 yards in four of the past six games, including 172 yards against the New York Jets in Week 9. Taylor proved he got stronger as his rookie season progressed in 2020, rushing for 741 yards over the final five games. The Colts will likely lean on him even more as they try to remain in playoff contention in the second half of the season. — Mike Wells”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 19 (+3)

Author’s Take: “The Colts have overcome their tough early schedule to fight for .500, but having already lost twice to the Titans, they need to think wild card with Carson Wentz. That’s difficult, knowing so many teams are ahead of them in the AFC.”

List Wire

Author: Berry Werner

Rank: 19 (+1)

Author’s Take: “Do not go by the final score; this was another game that was a demolition. Frank Reich and the Colts took care of the Jets—in a game that had historic implications and little else. The Colts showed life and now look ahead at another beatable team in Week 10. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 18 (+2)

Author’s Take: “Beating the New York Jets isn’t a massive résumé builder, but there are only 17 games, and every win is precious. Now, the Colts have rattled off three wins in the past four games and are just one game under .500.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are up next on their schedule, but then things get more difficult. Indy faces the Bills, Buccaneers, Cardinals, and Raiders this year, but they are still very much in playoff contention. That became even more true after Tennessee lost their engine, Derrick Henry.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 18 (+2)

Author’s Take: “The Colts were an absolute freight train against the Jets. Frank Reich’s squad was dominant from the jump on Thursday Night Football, scoring touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions en route to a 45-30 win at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jonathan Taylor’s 78-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the exclamation point on an outrageous performance by the Colts’ ground game, which rolled up an NFL season-best 260 rushing yards at 8.7 yards per carry by the waning minutes of the third quarter. Not all opponents will be as terribly unprepared as the Jets were in prime time, but the Colts sent another signal that they are a resilient team that appears unwilling to concede the AFC South.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 17 (+1)

Author’s Take: “They dominated the Jets from an offensive standpoint. But that defense still has major issues that need to be fixed.”

