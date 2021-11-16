Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) stayed alive in the playoff race with a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It wasn’t the most aesthetic victory over a weaker division opponent, but the defense found a way to put the clamps on No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense.

Here’s where the Colts sit in the power rankings entering Week 11:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 16 (+4)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “They’ve clawed back to .500 following a 1-4 start … and now face games at Buffalo and against Tampa Bay for their trouble. Indianapolis will be in survival mode rest of the way.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 14 (+3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “While the Colts did have to hang on to beat the Jaguars, it’s hard to deny that this team is rolling. Indy has won four of their past five and RB Jonathan Taylor is a force. Their record is a direct correlation between Taylor surpassing 100 yards rushing in games. If he does, they’ve won every time and visa versa.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 15 (+2)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Indianapolis Colts are at it again.

For the second time in four seasons, the Colts came out of the gate slowly, losing four of their first five games.

And just like in 2018, the Colts have rallied, winning four of five to get back to .500 at the 10-game mark.

For much of their recent hot streak, the Colts have depended on running back Jonathan Taylor, and Sunday was no different. Taylor carried the ball 21 times for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, pulling into a tie for the league’s rushing lead with Derrick Henry. The team also got another turnover-free game from quarterback Carson Wentz, although he admitted to reporters afterward that the win wasn’t an especially stylish one.

“It seems like we’ve been climbing out of this hole for a while now,” Wentz said. “It wasn’t our best game, but a win’s a win.”

Indy is still three games back of the Titans in the AFC South, but the Colts are in the thick of the wild-card race. Staying there won’t be easy, though. Next week, the Colts travel to Buffalo, followed by a home date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The Colts go as Taylor goes,” Sobleski said. “The second-year ball-carrier ran for at least 100 yards in each of Indianapolis’ wins this season. He didn’t in any of the team’s losses. Obviously, correlation doesn’t automatically equate to causation, but the Colts’ effectiveness by winning in the trenches behind one of the game’s better offensive fronts is a key to their success. With a strong running game and play from the front five, the team can hide some of the inconsistencies found at quarterback.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 16 (+3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “Most important remaining game: Dec. 19 vs. Patriots

There are seven AFC teams currently with records of 6-4, 5-4 and 5-5 in the race for one of the final two playoff spots in the AFC. The Patriots would make the playoffs if they were to start today, while the Colts would be on the outside looking in. New England could put the Colts’ playoff hopes on life support by beating them in Indianapolis. That, of course, is if the Colts are still in contention for a postseason spot when the teams meet in Week 15. The Colts have not beaten Bill Belichick and the Patriots since the 2009 season (nine straight losses). — Mike Wells”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 19 (—)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Colts have fought back to .500 on the strength of the Jonathan Taylor-led rushing attack and some timely defense, or the formula that got them into the playoffs with Frenk Reich last season. Carson Wentz must go back to playing at a high level to put them in real contention, however.”

List Wire

Author: Berry Werner

Rank: 13 (+6)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Colts roared at the start of the game against Jacksonville, and then needed the finish line badly. They remain three back of Tennessee in the AFC South. That shouldn’t be the realistic goal. What should be is to keep winning and find their way into the wild-card battle. Next: at Buffalo Bills”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 18 (+2)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Colts are a bit boom-or-bust defensively at times, and that inconsistency shows quite often. They’re one of the best run-defending teams in the league. That is the reason I didn’t expect this game to be as close as it ended up. It’s not often that good defense beats good offense, but it can often end that way in the running game.

On Sunday, the Jaguars’ rushing attack carried them to a close loss while their passing attack continued to flounder. Indianapolis edge rusher Kwity Paye has been a fun addition to this defense, and DeForest Buckner is a monster on the interior. The boom-or-bust nature of this team is best seen in their linebacker and quarterback play.

Carson Wentz and Darius Leonard try to make the play every time they step foot on the field. The Colts will need them to play outstanding football going forward if they want a shot at the playoffs, as their schedule isn’t as favorable as most contenders.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 15 (+3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Colts came out of the creampuff portion of their schedule with wins over the Jets and Jaguars, but Sunday’s victory over a feisty Jacksonville team left more questions than answers. The offense struggled to get anything going after a fast start, and Carson Wentz was back to making the kind of ill-advised throws that got Indy beat by the Titans in Week 8. A bad team like Jacksonville won’t always make you pay, but Wentz won’t be nearly as fortunate with matchups against the Bills and Buccaneers on tap. The Colts have yet to win a game against a team with a winning record this season — if they don’t come out the next two weeks with at least a split, they’ll confirm their also-ran status.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 14 (+3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “They didn’t play great against the Jaguars, but they found a way. They have to be more consistent on offense as they ready to play the Bills.”

