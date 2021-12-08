Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 14

The Indianapolis Colts are enjoying their bye week before making a run for the playoffs over the final four games of the regular season.

Currently just on the outside looking in, the Colts will have a chance to battle for one of the wild-card spots. The division is technically still open, but it would take extreme measures for that to happen.

Coming off of their 31-0 domination over the Houston Texans, here’s where the Colts sit in various power rankings in Week 14:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 9 (+1)

Author’s Take: “Average margin of victory in their seven wins is 18.3 points. They lead the league in takeaways (29) and turnover differential (+13). They’ll be a tough out if they reach postseason.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 9 (+5)

Author’s Take: “After a loss to the Bucs, a close one at that, the Colts got back to winning ways and thrived on both sides of the ball. The Texans stood little chance, getting blown out and shutout, 31-0. Indy RB Jonathan Taylor had two TDs, because of course he did.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 10 (+2)

Author’s Take: “Last week, the Indianapolis Colts suffered through a frustrating loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which they blew a double-digit halftime lead.

They had no such issue in Week 13 against the hapless Texans.

The Colts dominated this game in every way a game can be dominated. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued his rampage across the NFL, piling up 143 rushing yards and two scores on 32 carries. Indy’s defense absolutely shut down the Houston offense, surrendering only 141 total yards.

While speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Frank Reich lauded the defense’s dominant showing.

“The defense was unreal,” Reich said. “That’s an epic defensive performance from really start to finish.”

The Colts remain 1.5 games back of the idle Titans in the AFC South, and with two head-to-head losses, it’ll be hard for them to win the AFC South. But they still look like they can make some noise in the playoffs.

“Taylor is the best running back in the league—or is at least playing that way,” Davenport said. “Carson Wentz has rebounded nicely from a slow start to his first year in Indy. And the defense showed Sunday how stout it is capable of being. At this point in the season, these Colts are better than the Titans.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 12 (+1)

Author’s Take: “Player who must step up: QB Carson Wentz

No, Wentz isn’t having a bad season. He has had a pretty solid one, in fact, with 22 touchdown passes and only five interceptions. But the first-year Colts quarterback has to take his game to an even higher level because they are far from a lock to make the playoffs this season. They’re currently ninth in the AFC with four games remaining, which includes contests against New England, Arizona and Las Vegas. Now is the time for Wentz to show why the Colts acquired him from Philadelphia last offseason. “It’s December; everything feels like a playoff game,” Wentz recently said. — Mike Wells”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 14 (+4)

Author’s Take: “The Colts don’t try to fool anyone with their game plans. They want to win on both lines of scrimmage by running the ball and stopping the run, and also getting timely big pass plays from Carson Wentz and a few game-changing takeaways. Jonathan Taylor’s MVP chances should get more attention behind Murray and Brady.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 9 (+3)

Author’s Take: “Nothing more than a workout against the feeble Texans for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. And now, they get a week to heal and rest. Next: Bye Week”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 9 (+2)

Author’s Take: “It’s still a long shot for the Colts to catch the Titans in the AFC South, but this team has played some very good football recently. In fact, since October 1, the Colts are 7-3. Their bye week comes at a fantastic time, as they’ll come out of it facing the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

Like the Eagles and Washington, the Colts are imposing their will on the offensive line. Their run/pass splits from Week 13’s victory over the Texans are a product of being up early and by a lot. But an overarching theme for this team is running the ball well and having Carson Wentz avoid unnecessary mistakes.

Defensively, they’re full of high-variance playmakers. That could come in handy in the playoffs, as they may be outmatched on paper in the Wild Card round. But they’re the kind of team that has very high highs and could surprise a team or two in January.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 9 (+4)

Author’s Take: “The Colts demolish bad teams. Cream them. Grind them into dust. Strike them from the Earth. Banish them to parts unknown. It happened again on Sunday, in a 31-0 win over the moribund Texans that moved Frank Reich’s men back over .500 as they reach their bye. When the Colts return to action in Week 15, they’ll hit a critical two-game stretch against the Patriots and Cardinals that will define their season. Indy still has just one win against a team with a winning record this season. Is this an actual AFC powerhouse … or just a middle-of-the-road group that beats up on the have-nots? We’ll find out soon enough.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 13 (+3)

Author’s Take: “They dominated a bad Texans team, which was to be expected. They are still a game out of the playoffs right now as they head to their bye.”

1

1