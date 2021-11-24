Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are surging up the NFL power rankings following their dominating upset win over the Buffalo Bills (6-4).

Before getting into the crucial Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3), we’ll be taking a look at where the Colts sit in the power rankings on various sites and publications.

After Jonathan Taylor’s explosive five-touchdown performance that earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, most publications have the Colts approaching the top-10 in the power rankings.

Here’s a look at where Indy stands in the rankings entering Week 12:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 11 (+5)

Author’s Take: “RB Jonathan Taylor’s ascendance into NFL superstar – he just became fifth player in Super Bowl era (since 1966) to collect 200 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in one game – occurs just as HBO’s cameras began rolling to document “Hard Knocks” during regular season for the first time.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 12 (+2)

Author’s Take: “A ridiculous five-touchdown outing from the Colts’ running back, Jonathan Taylor, to trounce the Bills. Every time Taylor has hit over 100 yards this year, Indy has won. They’re heating up now that their health is improving. The Colts have won five of their last six.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 11 (+4)

Author’s Take: “So Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had himself a day in Week 11.

Taylor was absolutely dominant in Indy’s shocking dismantling of the Buffalo Bills. On the ground , the second-year pro gashed the Bills for 185 yards on 32 carries. Taylor also added 19 yards on three receptions.

Oh, and Taylor scored five touchdowns, which sounds like a lot.

It was an explosion that moved Taylor into the lead in rushing yards for the season. It was also just the second time this season that Taylor carried the ball more than 20 times, and as Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters after the game, the team is prepared to lean on their young back more down the stretch this season.

“We are hoping that we can just continue to build that workload like in the track and field,” Reich said. “Really have a second half of the year that’s stronger and faster than the first half of the year. That would be the goal.”

“The Colts will be hard-pressed to catch Tennessee in the division—they’re two back in the loss column and lost both head-to-head meetings with Tennessee this year,” Davenport said. “But after starting the season 0-3 Indianapolis has peeled off six wins in eight games. This is not just a team capable of making a run at a wild card berth. It’s the kind of team no one wants to play on the first weekend of the postseason.”

“Hand the ball to Jonathan Taylor and good things will happen,” Sobleski wrote. “With Derrick Henry injured and Nick Chubb limited in recent weeks, Taylor emerged as the game’s best ball-carrier. Over the last six games, the second-year running back amassed 795 yards at 6.6 yards per carry and 11 rushing touchdowns. Other teams know what’s coming and they still can’t stop the Colts’ ground-and-pound attack.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 10 (+6)

Author’s Take: “Most memorable Thanksgiving game: Peyton Manning goes off in 41-9 rout of Lions on Nov. 25, 2004

Manning threw six touchdown passes in less than three quarters to give him 41 on the season in just 11 games. That was only the start of an impressive afternoon for the future Hall of Famer. It was the fifth straight game that Manning threw for at least four touchdowns, breaking the previous record set by Dan Marino. “He’s the best that’s ever played this game as far as quarterbacks are concerned,” receiver Brandon Stokley said after the game. “When he’s retired, they’ll compare everybody to Peyton Manning, without a doubt.” — Mike Wells”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 16 (+3)

Author’s Take: “The Colts are riding Jonathan Taylor and the running game, which is making things a lot easier on Carson Wentz and the defense. Frank Reich’s team is making a late surge for an AFC wild card and soon might make the Titans sweat in the South.”

List Wire

Author: Berry Werner

Rank: 9 (+4)

Author’s Take: “Frank Reich has pulled the Colts together and the murmurs about Carson Wentz have been silenced. The Colts are two games behind the Titans in the AFC South, which seems hard to believe given their start and losing both games to the AFC South leaders. Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 12 (+6)

Author’s Take: “The Colts are imposing their will on teams offensively, and it’s absolutely beautiful to watch. Jonathan Taylor is a legitimate Offensive Player of the Year contender, if not the outright leader. The Colts didn’t blow the Bills out of the water with massive plays. There was even a spell where they ran it 10 straight times.

They just kept doing it. Indianapolis turned around and handed the ball to Taylor, and he obliged by picking up a chunk and then scoring in the red zone. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills played another sloppy game offensively, and it put them in a hole in a hurry.

There’s no question the Bills shot themselves in the foot, but the Colts have now won four of their last five games. Their only loss came against the Titans, who had a run of 6-0 themselves before meeting the vaunted Houston Texans.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 12 (+3)

Author’s Take: “On the most exhilarating day in what’s become an increasingly interesting Colts season, Jonathan Taylor announced himself as an MVP contender. The dynamic running back was brilliant in the freezing rain of Buffalo, accounting for 204 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-15 statement win over the supposed conference superpower from Western New York. Taylor now leads all running backs in rushing yards and touchdowns, and he’s gone over 100 total yards in eight consecutive games. He’s the best Colts running back since peak Edgerrin James; he might be the best running back in the NFL, period. After surviving a 1-4 start, the Colts look like one of the most dangerous teams in the unpredictable AFC. “

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 10 (+4)

Author’s Take: “With Jonathan Taylor carrying the offense, they can be real threat come playoff time. They can run it as well as anybody and the defense is getting better.”

The Athletic

Author: Lindsay Jones, Chad Graff

Rank: 12 (+2)

Author’s Take: “Best side dish: Is picking Jonathan Taylor cheating the assignment? He’s not a quarterback, but there is no question who is driving the Colts right now. The stats are bonkers: 1,122 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, 5.8 yards per carry and 100-yard performances in five of the Colts’ last six games. He’s made Carson Wentz’s job considerably easier, and is the biggest reason the Colts are back in the AFC playoff mix. He’s the GOAT of side dishes.”

