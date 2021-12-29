Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) have become arguably the hottest team in the NFL as they continued tearing through the league with a 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 16.

Despite not having four of their starting offensive linemen for the majority of the game, the Colts still came away with a win on the road Christmas Night. They got a big drive from quarterback Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter to propel the Colts to a win.

Now, the Colts have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

So it’s time to take a look at where the Colts sit in the power rankings entering Week 17:

Author’s Take: “QB Carson Wentz’s notion of holiday gifting? Various meats, bourbon and Yeti gear to his offensive linemen, and two TD passes during Saturday night’s win in the desert. Advantage: Prescott.”

Author’s Take: “The Colts are for real. Even with some COVID-19 list additions, including All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, Indianapolis got it done in Arizona. The NFL’s top RB in Jonathan Taylor had 108 yards behind a line missing four starters while QB Carson Wentz managed things with 225 yards and two scores.”

Author’s Take: “If only.

If only the Indianapolis Colts realized one of these years that the NFL regular season starts in September.

After downing the reeling Cardinals on Christmas night, the Colts are rolling. Since starting the season with a winless September, the Colts have peeled off nine wins in 12 games. Since losing to the rival Titans on Halloween, Indy has just one loss, and that was a one-score defeat to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Call them slow starters. Or late bloomers. But whatever the nomenclature used to describe it, the Colts are one of the hottest teams in the AFC.

That’s probably not going to be enough to catch the Titans in the AFC South. But with the NFL’s best (active) running back in Jonathan Taylor and a top-10 scoring defense, the Colts have established themselves as the sort of team no one wants to face on Wild Card Weekend.”

Author’s Take: “Non-QB MVP: RB Jonathan Taylor

This is way too easy. Taylor isn’t only the Colts’ MVP, he is a legitimate league MVP contender. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing attempts (297), yards (1,626) and touchdowns (17). Taylor’s production has helped lighten quarterback Carson Wentz’s load significantly, and the running back’s ability to dominate on the ground helps keep a defense that has forced 31 turnovers this season fresh throughout the game. — Mike Wells”

Author’s Take: “The Colts keep it getting it done simply for Frank Reich, running plenty of Jonathan Taylor and playing solid defense behind it. Carson Wentz gives them a chance to make some noise in the playoffs.”

Author’s Take: “The Colts had every reason to go out and throw in a stinker. Shorthanded on offense and defense, and all they did was take down a 10-win Arizona team on the road. Frank Reich has done a remarkable job turning a bad situation around in 2021. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders”

Author’s Take: “Jonathan Taylor only had 5 rushes of more than 5 yards against the Cardinals. Indy’s defense wasn’t out stealing footballs from Arizona like Swiper in Dora the Explorer. The Colts needed Carson Wentz to be efficient and avoid mistakes, and that’s exactly what he did against the Cards despite missing multiple offensive linemen.

The Colts probably won’t want to compete in a track meet come playoff time, but their opportunistic defense and great rushing attack can carry them in January if Wentz can play mistake-free football. Only the Patriots and Chiefs have looked as good in the past 10 games.”

Author’s Take: “Carson Wentz worked through his progressions, slid to his left to buy time, kept his eyes downfield and fired a laser into the hands of Dez Patmon in the back of the end zone. The brilliant touchdown connection — on third-and-9, no less — served as the dagger strike in an impressive road win at Arizona and a declarative statement that Wentz is once again a QB to be reckoned with in the NFL. The former No. 2 overall pick isn’t perfect — he’s still prone to the occasional head-scratching decision — but when he’s locked in, Wentz makes the Colts look like the best team in football.”

Author’s Take: “Winning at Arizona with their offensive line decimated shows how well they are coached. Frank Reich has done an amazing job with this team.”

