Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits in Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) are looking to string together two consecutive wins for the first time this season when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night.

It has been an up and down season for Indy, but they’ve been improving in recent weeks. The run defense is arguably the best in the NFL while the offense has gradually found its footing with Carson Wentz getting healthier.

Here’s where the Colts sit in the power rankings entering Week 7:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 22 (+2)

Author’s Take: “They’re showing signs of life despite brutal early schedule, and QB Carson Wentz is a major reason. He’s only been picked off once in 193 throws this season, his 0.5% INT rate pacing the league.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 21 (+2)

Author’s Take: “A complete dismantling of the Texans, 31-3. What more do we need to say?”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 23 (+1)

Author’s Take: “There hasn’t been much for fans of the Indianapolis Colts to cheer about in 2021, including a soul-crushing overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

There were finally some smiles in Week 6.

Most came courtesy of a 31-3 drubbing of the Houston Texans at home. Quarterback Carson Wentz was efficient, passing for 223 yards and two scores. Running back Jonathan Taylor had another monster game, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards a carry. The Colts also got wide receiver T.Y. Hilton back, who caught all four of his targets for 80 yards.

One win over a bad team won’t fix all that ails the 2-4 Colts, but head coach Frank Reich told reporters that it still felt good to roll for once.

“We had to feel what it feels like to win this way,” coach Frank Reich said. “Defensively, getting turnovers. Offensively, getting those chunk plays, and special teams playing solid. It was a good step, but we know we’ve got to get a lot better.”

As bad as the Colts have been, the team is still in second place in a weak AFC South. And with the first-place Titans coming to town on Halloween, turning the season around remains a possibility.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 22 (+3)

Author’s Take: “Week 1 confidence rating: 5.8

How it’s going now: 4.8

The uncertainty surrounding the health of key players such as Carson Wentz, T.Y. Hilton, Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith combined with not having a substantial victory over a playoff-caliber team — Miami and Houston are a combined 2-10 this season — caused the rating to drop. But Indianapolis is starting to get healthy, and it’ll have an opportunity to rack up significant victories in the next two games against San Francisco and Tennessee.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 25 (+1)

Author’s Take: “The Colts are seeing Carson Wentz play like they expected in Frank Reich’s offense with his full complement of weapons and better blocking. They should know the AFC South title is still within reach if they can clean up a little more defensively.”

List Wire

Author: Berry Werner

Rank: 17 (+5)

Author’s Take: “The Colts came back strong against a weak team, routing Houston. The problem is they are 2-4 and will need a lot of help and a string of wins to overcome this start. Next: at San Francisco 49ers”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 19 (+7)

Author’s Take: “This felt like the game that proved the Texans’ roster just overperformed the first week of the season. The Colts dominated both offensively and defensively. Midway through the third quarter, they were averaging nearly 10 net yards per play.

Jonathan Taylor saw production on the ground much like he used to find at Wisconsin, breaking big run after big run. He averaged over 10 yards per rush and used his outstanding long speed — which a few people knocked him for pre-draft despite all the evidence to the contrary — to break an 83-yard run.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 18 (+6)

Author’s Take: “The Colts buried the pain of Week 5’s Monday night collapse and took out their aggression on the poor Texans, who were pummeled in Indy’s 31-3 win at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts rode to victory on impact performances by their best players. Carson Wentz played within himself and connected on downfield throws like he was on the 2017 Eagles. Jonathan Taylor continued his recent rampage with a monster outing that included two touchdowns and an 83-yard run. Then there’s linebacker Darius Leonard, who was a menace to Davis Mills and the Texans all afternoon, causing fumbles, snagging interceptions and wreaking havoc for four quarters. Playing the Texans can make anyone look good, but the Colts look like a team on the rise.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 17 (+7)

Author’s Take: “As Carson Wentz gets better each week, so do the Colts. They are getting healthy after a slow start, which is why they are back in the division race.”

