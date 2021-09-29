Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts continue to fall in the power rankings entering Week 4 following their winless start through three games for the first time since 2011.

Almost a month into the season, the Colts have failed to look like a team ready to compete for a playoff spot while providing more questions than answers in several facets of the game.

Here’s a look at where the Colts sit in the power rankings across various sites entering Week 4:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 25 (+1)

Author’s Take: “Wasn’t this supposed to an elite offensive line? Thus far, it’s done an elite job getting QB Carson Wentz banged around and rendering RB Jonathan Taylor close to invisible.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 23 (-1)

Author’s Take: “Carson Wentz was not healthy but still gave it a go. Kudos to him for that. The Indianapolis offense still faltered too much in the red zone in their 25-16 loss to the Titans. Being held to two field goals made the difference.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 26 (+0)

Author’s Take: “Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich knows a little something about comebacks. While a player, he engineered two of the biggest comeback wins in NCAA and NFL history. In 2018, Reich’s Colts started the season 1-5 before peeling off nine wins in 10 games to make the playoffs.

Given how the now 0-3 Colts have looked so far this season, there isn’t going to be any magical comeback in 2021. Despite a plus-three turnover margin in Week 3 against the rival Titans, the Colts are still searching for win No. 1 on the season.

The offense sputtered against a mediocre Titans defense, managing just 265 total yards. The defense couldn’t get Tennessee off the field, allowing six third-down conversions in 12 attempts and over 34 minutes of possession.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard admitted that the start to this season has been something of a nightmare.

“It just feels like a bad dream, honestly,” Leonard said. “Starting 0-3, first loss here in Tennessee. It just sucks. Got to find a way to win.”

The odds of the Colts waking up and making a postseason run are longer than long: Since the NFL went to its current divisional setup in 2002, only one team that lost three straight to start the season made the playoffs.”

ESPN Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 26 (-3)

Author’s Take: “The good news for Carson Wentz is that the quarterback can basically only improve from his current ranking. The bad news is there’s no guarantee of that happening, because Wentz is currently dealing with injuries to both ankles suffered in Week 2. Wentz’s 60.4% completion rate is 29th in the NFL, partially because the Colts’ receivers have been underwhelming, outside of Michael Pittman Jr. And T.Y. Hilton has been out all season with a disk injury. Wentz also has issues holding the ball too long (fifth longest in the league). The biggest key for Wentz is to get healthy. “I’m very confident that we can progress this thing along and be myself,” Wentz said.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 27 (-2)

Author’s Take: “The Colts aren’t getting what they expected offensively to lift Carson Wentz. Their defense has gone into the tank, too. Frank Reich can already write this season off.”

List Wire

Author: Berry Werner

Rank: 25 (-5)

Author’s Take: “The Colts are 0-3 in the Carson Wentz era after losing at Tennessee. This isn’t going well, which leaves questions for owner Jim Irsay to answer about his new quarterback. The Titans stand to run away with the AFC South, and there isn’t a thing the Indy defense can do to stop this. Next: at Miami Dolphins”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 25 (+2)

Author’s Take: “Going with Carson Wentz was always going to be a gamble. The hope was he’d improve on some of the bad habits that plagued him in 2020. We also hoped the change of scenery would help his frame of mind. That hasn’t happened — at least not yet.

The Colts’ offensive line hasn’t been as spectacular as usual through three weeks. Injuries and poor play have definitely contributed to the front five’s lack of success, but Wentz’s heroic play style is also a problem.

Add in a group of receivers that can’t seem to separate, and you have a team that’s struggled offensively through three weeks.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 26 (-3)

Author’s Take: “If you’re starting to feel like this is a lost season for the Colts, we’re right there with you. Indy remains winless after a 25-16 loss to the rival Titans in Nashville. Carson Wentz showed grit playing on two bad ankles, but his lack of mobility is just another obstacle for a Colts offense that has to work way too hard to move the football. Wentz’s miss on an end zone throw to Michael Pittman in the third quarter will stick with him during long hours in the trainer’s room this week. The Colts need a win over the Dolphins to save their season in Week 4 and they might have to do it without All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who suffered an ankle injury against the Titans.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 26 (-4)

Author’s Take: “They have hardly looked like a team some thought would win the AFC South. They’ve had a lot of injuries impact their roster early this season, but the 0-3 start is bad and the schedule coming up is a challenge.”

1

1