Colts’ power rankings roundup Week 3: Bottom feeder status

Following their embarrassing and uninspired 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in Week 2, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) have been demoted to bottom-feeder status in the NFL power rankings.

The season-opening tie with the Houston Texans got the ball rolling, and the disastrous road loss to the Jaguars cemented the Colts’ standing among the worst teams in the NFL.

Entering Week 3, the Colts are no higher than No. 23 in the power rankings while two sites have them sitting dead last in the league.

Here’s a roundup of where Indy sits in the power rankings going into Week 3:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 32 (-18)

Author’s Take: “Wentz looks pretty good right about now, no?”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 23 (-6)

Author’s Take: “It’s a power ranking; the standings ultimately determine who makes the postseason or not. However, the Colts’ 0-1-1 record — the same as the Houston Texans’ — is ominous, especially considering Houston at least has 29 points through two weeks. Indianapolis couldn’t muster a point against the Jaguars. Coach Frank Reich has to find answers fast. The good news is the AFC South could be a weak division, which could give Indianapolis time to figure it out. Nevertheless 0-1-1 in the division is a terrible look.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 26 (-11)

Author’s Take: “Two games into a season is awfully early to hit the panic button…unless you’re the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts opened the season with what appeared to be a pair of winnable games in the AFC South against two teams that combined to go 7-27 last year. In Week 1, the Colts needed a frenetic comeback just to tie the Texans in Houston. In Week 2, the Colts got waxed in Jacksonville by the same Jaguars team that knocked them out of the playoffs in Week 18 last year.

Simply put, this was an embarrassing loss. The Colts were a mess offensively, managing just 218 yards. Jonathan Taylor carried the ball just nine times. The Colts converted just two of 10 third-down tries and turned it over three times.

This marked the eighth straight time the Colts have come up short against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Yes, the Colts were shorthanded on both sides of the ball in Week 2. But after watching Indy get pushed around in successive games by two teams exactly no one expected to do anything in 2022, its status as a preseason contender seems almost laughably wrong.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Stephen Holder

Rank: 25 (-9)

Author’s Take: “Biggest early adjustment: Better play from the offensive line.

The Colts failed to make necessary defensive adjustments Sunday against the Jaguars, which is certainly an issue. But even more appalling is the lack of toughness seen from the offensive line. Running back Jonathan Taylor is getting hit in the backfield and quarterback Matt Ryan is under siege. This is unacceptable for a team with the NFL’s highest-paid offensive line. The success of the offense hinges largely on running effectively and using play-action, and neither is happening right now.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 27 (-11)

Author’s Take: “The Colts failed to score a point in Jacksonville and fell to [0-1-1] in AFC South play starting the season on the road. Matt Ryan and the passing offense is really dragging down both Jonathan Taylor and the Shaquille Leonard-less defense. Indianapolis is supposed to be the best team in the division but is looking more like the worst.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 32 (-12)

Author’s Take: “A disaster. Enough said. Next: vs Kansas City Chiefs”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 29 (-9)

Author’s Take: “The Colts are an outstanding example of us not knowing a darned thing until real football is played. Matt Ryan appeared to be an upgrade from Carson Wentz. However, Chris Ballard has done nothing to improve an already underwhelming receiving corps, and the offensive line has disintegrated over the past few seasons.

Hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator could be a fireable offense for Frank Reich, but injuries haven’t helped their defensive outcomes, either.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 26 (-11)

Author’s Take: “Are the Colts a bad team? It’s fair to wonder after Sunday’s listless 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. Indy was well set up to gain a measure of revenge after last season’s catastrophic Week 18 loss to the Jags, but the Colts instead appeared more lost than they ever were with Carson Wentz at the controls. Matt Ryan has done nothing to elevate this offense in two weeks, and he’s not getting much help from an underperforming offensive line and a thin wide receiver group that was without Michael Pittman Jr. The soft nature of the AFC South should provide some runaway to get things sorted out, but a tie with the Texans and non-competitive loss to the Jaguars is as ominous as it gets.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 25 (-11)

Author’s Take: “At 0-1-1, they don’t have the look of a playoff contender. They were missing guys against the Jaguars, but they got dominated.”

