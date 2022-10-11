Colts’ power rankings roundup Week 6: Treading water

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) are coming off of a win that wasn’t too pleasant on the eyes. But a win is a win.

In the previous edition of the power rankings roundup, the Colts continued their roller coaster, moving down in several publications because of their Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

However, the 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos has seen the Colts move up slightly in the eyes of the majority of power rankings. They mostly reside in between high teens and mid-twenties.

They are treading water just enough to keep their heads above the surface, but how long can that last?

Here’s a look at where the Colts sit in the power rankings entering Week 6:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 24 (+4)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “QB Matt Ryan’s 11 fumbles are the most ever by a player through five games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Fortunately for Indianapolis, he’s only lost three of them. Unfortunately, Ryan’s also served up a league-high seven picks.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 15 (+2)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “Jonathan Taylor being out made things look bleak for the Colts, but they found a way to gut out a tough road win and keep pace with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South. Indianapolis has to fix the offense fast or fortify on defense.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 17 (+5)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “Winning is all that matters. Teams don’t get anything for style points.

While the Indianapolis Colts clawed their way back to .500 by outlasting the Broncos in Denver on Thursday night, they remain a hard team to get excited about.

Five weeks into the Matt Ryan era, Indianapolis is averaging 13.8 points per game. Ryan struggled in a big way against the Broncos, throwing two interceptions, absorbing six sacks and posting a passer rating of 60.1.

After the contest, Ryan applauded his teammates—but allowed that the Colts have to improve.

“We need to play better for sure, but I’m proud of the guys,” Ryan said. “Wins are what we need. We’re right in the mix. … I thought the two drives at the end showed a lot of guys. You just keep battling—and it helps when your defense is shutting them down, too.”

Story continues

Indy needs to figure things out. Its next two games are against a pair of AFC South rivals in the Jaguars and Titans, both of whom the Colts have already lost to this season.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Stephen Holder

Rank: 25 (+1)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “Chance to make the playoffs: 25.3%

Chance to win their division: 20.8%

It’s becoming a tired storyline, but it remains true: The Colts’ stunningly poor offensive line performance is undermining everything good about the team. The Colts are currently 31st in pass block win rate and 26th in run block win rate. Even setting aside the struggles of Matt Ryan, it’s difficult to assess anything about the offense when the offensive line isn’t functional. Meanwhile, the Colts’ defense is getting better and the team’s unproven pass-catchers are starting to step up. On top of that, the AFC South is, well, the AFC South. But will it matter if the line doesn’t get stabilized?”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 18 (+8)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Colts played ugly offense around Matt Ryan minus Jonathan Taylor, but credit Frank Reich’s team for getting off the mat and grinding to victory with a lot of defense and Ryan saving his best for last. They are on track to battle for the weak AFC South as expected.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 24 (+3)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Colts looked like they were destined for a loss on Thursday night. Then, they picked a Russell Wilson pass and found a way to get a field goal in overtime. Suddenly, they are at .500, despite playing poorly thus far. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 24 (-1)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “The Indianapolis Colts offense is a disaster. They were 31st in EPA per play through four weeks and could only muster 12 points on Thursday Night Football. Matt Ryan has a chance at the triple crown (sacks, fumbles, and interceptions), and they don’t have any consistent receiving options outside of Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Alec Pierce.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 28 (–)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “When it was over, the Colts were celebrating in Denver on Thursday night — even if the result didn’t quite make sense. Per The Athletic, Quenton Nelson had this to say after the 12-9 overtime conquest: “A win’s a win, but I’m kinda also like … how?” The Colts can thank their defense for keeping the team above water during a brutal opening stretch for an offense that has averaged a league-worst 13.8 points per game. The prime-time star was Stephon Gilmore, the veteran cover man who intercepted Russell Wilson to thwart one red-zone drive and broke up an end-zone pass in the final seconds to ice the game. Ugly wins count just as much as pretty ones, but Matt Ryan and Co. will need to be far better to move Indy out of the pretender category.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 19 (–)

Link to article

Author’s Take: “They are 2-2-1 but hardly look like a playoff team. Maybe the come-from-behind victory at Denver will get them going – especially on offense.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire