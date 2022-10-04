Colts’ power rankings roundup Week 5: Roller coaster continues

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) continue to be winless against their division-mates following a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4.

The previous roundup of power rankings had the Colts rising from the ashes because of their upset win over the Chiefs. However, this loss against the Titans signifies that we’re in for a roller-coaster type of season.

Here’s a roundup of where Indy sits in the power rankings going into Week 5:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 28 (-12)

Author’s Take: “Time to put these horses down, especially with LB Shaquille Leonard out with a concussion? Wait, we have to watch them on Thursday night?”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 17 (-3)

Author’s Take: “The Colts had a chance to show they belonged atop the AFC South and the first three games were kind of fluky. However, Matt Ryan is starting to look like his “old” Atlanta self and Jonathan Taylor starting to look like a mere mortal has the Colts primed for another fall through the power rankings.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 22 (-6)

Author’s Take: “After downing the Kansas City Chiefs at home last week, the Indianapolis Colts appeared to have turned a corner. There was a light at the end of the tunnel after a rough start to the season.

That light was an oncoming freight train.

On Sunday in Indianapolis, the Colts reverted to a team that just cannot put together a complete effort. Quarterback Matt Ryan had a big day, passing for 356 yards. But the run game managed just 38 yards on 23 carries. The Colts held the Titans to just 243 yards of offense and converted over half of their third downs. But they also turned the ball over three times.

Head coach Frank Reich admitted after the game that the Colts are making far too many mistakes and leaving too many plays on the field.

“We feel like we’re seeing some things we want to see,” Reich said. “But in the end we need to play better, we need to execute better, we need to stop turning the ball over, we need to start getting turnovers, we need to run the football a little bit better and start faster.”

As rough as the Colts have looked so far this season, the team is still just a half-game back in the NFL’s worst division. Two of their next three games are against the two teams ahead of them—home against the Jaguars in Week 6 and at Tennessee the following week.

But given how the team has played so far in 2022, it’s hard to be confident in their ability to right the ship.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Stephen Holder

Rank: 26 (-6)

Author’s Take: “The biggest issue on defense is … forcing takeaways.

The Colts’ defense thrived on takeaways last season, producing 33 turnovers. But the unit ranks among the worst in the league this season in this regard, forcing just three turnovers through four games. A big reason for this is the absence of linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who made his short-lived season debut on Sunday, only to leave with a concussion in the second half. Leonard has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game at Denver.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 26 (-8)

Author’s Take: “What was that? The Colts are seeing Matt Ryan play better, but their blocking is off and now a slumping Jonathan Taylor is injured. Even more disappointing than all that is the defense, given Shaquille Leonard not being able to contribute.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 27 (-4)

Author’s Take: “The problems in Indianapolis are deep. Without the surprise win against KC, this team’s record would be as bad as Houston, which is the team it tied in the season opener. Is it Frank Reich? Matt Ryan? A combination of both? This team is tracking toward dismal. Next: at Denver Broncos”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 23 (-4)

Author’s Take: “The Colts can’t seem to get out of their own way. They immediately turned the ball over against their division rival, and they allowed Tennessee to get out to a 24-3 lead before scoring just before halftime.

Matt Ryan fumbled twice and threw an interception to boot, while Jonathan Taylor fumbled once. The Titans scored 14 points off two Ryan turnovers. Additionally, Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain against Tennessee, which will likely sideline him. Indianapolis does not have adequate depth at the position to sustain a long hiatus from Taylor.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 28 (-5)

Author’s Take: “What is it that the Colts do really well right now? They can’t beat you with their passing game, they struggle to protect their ancient quarterback, they don’t move the ball on the ground (and now Jonathan Taylor is injured) and their special teams have already cost them one win. Their run defense entered Week 4 as a bright spot, but even that was exposed by Derrick Henry, who piled up 99 yards in the first half alone of Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Titans. Have we mentioned Shaquille Leonard has already been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Broncos with a concussion? I don’t mean to be a downer here … but the vibes … they’re no good in Indy.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 19 (-2)

Author’s Take: “At 1-2-1, they are limping into their Thursday night game with the Broncos. The Jonathan Taylor injury situation bears watching.”

