Colts power rankings roundup Week 7: Creeping on up

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) have endured a roller coaster season thus far but appear to be trending in the right direction following their 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Their first divisional win of the season was long overdue, and now they travel to Nashville for another pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titan (3-2), who are coming off their bye week.

For the majority of power rankings, the Colts moved up after their win over the Jaguars. Most publications have them ranked in the high-teens and low twenties.

Here’s a look at the roundup of power rankings for the Colts entering Week 7:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 20 (+4)

Author’s Take: “Carson Wentz still haunts them, his finger injury meaning Indianapolis probably won’t get a second-round pick in return from Washington prior to next year’s draft.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Doug Farrar

Rank: 18 (-3)

Author’s Take: “Matt Ryan was clearly fired up after the Colts’ 34-27 win over the Jaguars. Perhaps it was because Ryan wasn’t sacked once after suffering 21 takedowns in the first five weeks of the season, tied with Matthew Stafford for the most in the NFL. Perhaps it was because receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had a monster game, with 13 catches on 16 targets for 134 yards. Whatever it was, this game showed how well Ryan can still perform against an above-average defense when the pressure is on him to perform.

Ryan completed 42 of 58 (!) passes — the second-most he’s attempted in a game in his 15-year career — for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Not the way you want to roll every week, but with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines both out for the moment, you might see a similar paradigm when the Colts take on the Titans next Sunday. You can also look for more no-huddle, as both Ryan and head coach Frank Reich talked after the game about what a difference that made.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 14 (+3)

Author’s Take: “The first five weeks of the Matt Ryan era didn’t go so well for the Indianapolis Colts. Ryan struggled throwing the ball, the Colts ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring and Indy struggled, winning just once over the season’s first month.

However, Sunday against the Jaguars, it was a different story—Ryan threw for 389 yards and three scores without an interception in leading the Colts to a come-from-behind win over the rival Jaguars. And at 3-2-1, the Colts are now just half a game back of the Titans in the AFC South.

“In Week 6, Ryan turned back the clock and looked like the quarterback who once led the Atlanta Falcons’ high-powered passing attacks a few years ago instead of a 37-year-old signal-caller on his way to retirement,” Moton said. “We must note that he didn’t take a sack in last Sunday’s game, which is a great improvement from 21 sacks in the first five weeks.

“Ryan had time to showcase his connection with lead wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (13 receptions for 134 yards), rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce (three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown) and running back Deon Jackson (10 receptions for 79 yards). Even Parris Campbell reached the end zone with one of his seven receptions (57 receiving yards).

“Even more impressive, Indianapolis had its best passing performance without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who usually draws a lot of attention in the backfield but has missed consecutive games with an ankle injury,” Moton continued. “If Ryan continues to get maximum protection, watch out for the Colts.””

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Stephen Holder

Rank: 20 (+5)

Author’s Take: “The notion that the Indianapolis Colts’ young group of wide receivers and tight ends were the biggest concern hasn’t proven to be true. Surprisingly, that title belongs to an offensive line that has struggled in epic fashion and has undermined the entire offense. The Colts have used different offensive line combinations in each of the past three games, with none of the changes prompted by injury. They finally seem to have found a workable unit in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars — the line’s best showing of the season. As for the receivers and tight ends, the youngsters are really starting to flash, particularly rookie receiver Alec Pierce. Now, consistency is the next goal.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 17 (+1)

Author’s Take: “The Colts looked like an offensive disaster with Matt Ryan under Frank Reich early, but credit them for fighting back with Ryan playing much better through clutch moments and the running game getting on track, even without a healthy Jonathan Taylor. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are quickly becoming a dangerous receiving duo.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 17 (+7)

Author’s Take: “The Cardiac Colts find themselves at 3-2-1, and it seems like an unlikely record since they are always playing from behind. This team needs to get its act together early in games. They are like a horse that can’t get out of the gate. Oh, they are Colts, after all. Next: at Tennessee Titans”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 18 (+6)

Author’s Take: “It’s been very ugly at times, but the Indianapolis Colts are 3-2-1 and are battling the Titans for first place in the division, as the football gods intended when the season commenced.

Matt Ryan looks about eight degrees of washed, the offensive line is in shambles, and Jonathan Taylor is injured. Nevertheless, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are proving to be quite the dynamic receiving duo. As long as Ryan’s hospital balls continue to fall harmlessly, the Colts could piece together a few more wins. They’ll face their division rivals a week from Sunday.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 21 (+7)

Author’s Take: “Matty Ice lives! Forced to play another game without star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Colts coach Frank Reich rolled out a pass-drunk attack that thrived in a 34-27 win over the Jaguars. Playing behind a revamped offensive line, Matt Ryan threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns on 42-of-58 passing. Ryan didn’t commit a turnover and, remarkably, never took a single sack despite all those dropbacks. Ryan certainly played his role in Indianapolis’ uninspired start to its season, but Sunday served as a welcome reminder he can still sling it when given time to read defenses and make plays.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 15 (+4)

Author’s Take: “They’ve won two straight as Matt Ryan rallied them against Jacksonville. They’ve also dealt with a lot of injuries, but some of those guys will be back soon. “

