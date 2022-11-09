Colts power rankings roundup Week 10: A new rock bottom

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) may not be on their way to a playoff berth, but they are doing everything they can to make sure the rest of the season provides entertainment and unpredictable moves.

After owner Jim Irsay gave in to his impulses, firing Frank Reich and hiring Jeff Saturday essentially on a whim, the Colts have become the laughingstock of the league.

It’s reflected in the power rankings going into Week 10 as most publications have the Colts sitting in the tier among the worst teams in the NFL.

They can only go up from here, but that doesn’t mean they have to go up.

Here’s a roundup of the power rankings entering Week 10 of the season:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 32 (-2)

Author’s Take: “Bizarre. But sure, maybe a guy with no NFL coaching experience can maximize a quarterback with next to no NFL playing experience.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 29 (-7)

Author’s Take: “Not only did the Colts get walloped 26-3, but they also fired coach Frank Reich, a move the organization hasn’t done since 1991 when they fired Ron Meyer in-season. Back then, the Colts went with Rick Venturi, who was on staff, to finish out the year. Jim Irsay went with former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the interim coach, making him the first NFL coach since Norm Van Brocklin to not have any college or pro experience on the sidelines. It has made for good headlines, but not for confidence in Indianapolis’ chances for the next nine games.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 27 (-4)

Author’s Take: “After the Indianapolis Colts put forth one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory against the Patriots, Sobleski wondered aloud who would be the next fall guy for the struggles that have dogged the team on that side of the ball this year.

“Want to play a game? This one is called, ‘Who will serve as the Colts’ next scapegoat?’ Matt Ryan committed too many turnovers and wasn’t mobile enough,” Sobleski said. “Benched. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady didn’t call a good enough game with Sam Ehlinger behind center or get the offense off the ground. Fired. The changes haven’t made any difference.”

Well, the Colts are trying another one—and it’s a doozy.

Firing head coach Frank Reich was one thing. But Colts CEO Jim Irsay then decided to replace Reich with Jeff Saturday. Saturday is a beloved figure in Indianapolis, but he has no experience in the collegiate or professional ranks as a coach. Or a coordinator. And certainly not as a head coach.

For his part, Saturday told reporters that lack of experience might actually be a positive.

“Here’s a great part about my career,” he said. “I came in, nobody expects anything. I’m here. Nobody expects anything. Hopefully it’ll go extremely well. But I have no preconceived notion that I’m gonna be some spectacular anything.”

Now Indy has an inexperienced coach hoping to turn around an inexperienced quarterback who has been dreadful in two starts at the helm of the NFL’s worst offense for a team seemingly coming apart at the seams.

What could possibly go wrong?”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Stephen Holder

Rank: 27 (-5)

Author’s Take: “Non-QB MVP: DT DeForest Buckner

Buckner has been the Colts’ best pass-rusher this season, leading the way for a defense that has excelled, in spite of a dysfunctional offense. Buckner leads the Colts in sacks (five) despite playing on the interior defensive line and being a magnet for double-teams this season. Buckner has freed up the Colts’ ends and linebackers to make plays, a big reason Indianapolis ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.8).”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 21 (-2)

Author’s Take: “Sam Ehlinger starting at quarterback has provided zero spark, just more issues to an offense down Jonathan Taylor with shaky run blocking and now no downfield passing game.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 29 (-11)

Author’s Take: “Sam Ehlinger was fed to the lions, er, Patriots. No one should be surprised by his performance against a Bill Belichick defense. This season has slipped away and the time is now to start scouting college quarterbacks. Intensely. But it won’t be Frank Reich’s call as he was sacked as Colts coach on Monday. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 27 (-4)

Author’s Take: “The Colts’ offense has been the worst in the league by DVOA and the fourth-worst by EPA per play. Whiffing on Matt Ryan was a death blow to an offense that had already seen its offensive line deteriorate over the past few seasons.

There’s no harm in seeing what Sam Ehlinger has over the last half of the season. He showed some nice pocket presence in his first start of the season and just happened to run into a buzzsaw against New England. He’ll have every opportunity to prove whether he can start at the NFL level.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 30 (-2)

Author’s Take: “After another grisly loss — the team’s third straight defeat — Jim Irsay decided he’d seen enough. The Colts owner fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, replacing him with team consultant and former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. It’s the kind of profoundly outside-the-box move you don’t see in the league anymore, but Irsay has repeatedly proved himself to be a maverick in the ranks of owners. Whether Saturday is qualified for the job is the subject of understandable debate, but it’s clear Irsay is an owner desperate for answers and in search of people he can trust. Saturday fit that bill … and so he gets the big chair (on an interim basis, anyway). Wild times in Indy.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 24 (-2)

Author’s Take: “Maybe it wasn’t Matt Ryan after all. Sam Ehlinger was awful against the Patriots, which led to the firing of coach Frank Reich. This team is a mess.”

