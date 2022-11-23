Colts power rankings roundup Week 12: Curtains closing on 2022?

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) suffered another loss this season resulting from their inability to finish a game, falling 17-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Though they nearly pulled off the upset, the offense continued to hold the team back, scoring 16 points or less for the fourth time in the last five games.

As Jeff Saturday continues his run as interim head coach, the Colts are looking toward salvaging what it likely going to be a lost season. Their next test comes up against a Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) team that has struggled on an equal level.

Here’s where the Colts stand in the power rankings entering Week 12:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 21 (+5)

Author’s Take: “Nice to see WR Parris Campbell finally get going. The former second-rounder’s 44 catches and 440 yards exceed his three-year career totals entering the 2022 season.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 25 (+2)

Author’s Take: “The Colts get the benefit of “failing upward” because they took one of the best teams in the NFL down to the wire. The loss assuredly buries any chance for Indianapolis to chase a wild-card spot.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 23 (+1)

Author’s Take: “Last week in Las Vegas, the Indianapolis Colts gave interim head coach Jeff Saturday a win in his debut. For a good portion of Sunday’s tilt with the Eagles, it looked like the Colts were going to follow that up by stunning the NFL’s best team in terms of record.

Then, in the second half, the Colts remembered they aren’t very good—and what could have been a season-saving victory became one more disappointment in a season replete with them.

The Colts’ biggest problem is the same as it has been for the past several years—iffy quarterback play. Matt Ryan wasn’t awful, completing 23 of 32 passes for 213 yards. But he’s no longer the player who won NFL MVP in 2016—or even close. He isn’t going to elevate the team. Will the Colts to victory.

The Colts are trapped in the place no team wasn’t to be—mired in mediocrity. Even in a bad AFC South, Indy can’t be considered any kind of legitimate playoff threat. But if the season ended today, the Colts would pick well outside the top 10, which leaves them on the outside looking in where the top prospects in next year’s draft are concerned.

That could leave the Colts trying to convince themselves that another veteran retread can do what Ryan and Carson Wentz could not.

Can we interest you in Jimmy Garoppolo?”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Stephen Holder

Rank: 22 (-1)

Author’s Take: “What/who is underachieving? Offensive line

The Colts relied too heavily on the theory that having three solid players on the offensive line could make up for weaknesses at left tackle and right guard. It turns out they were not only wrong about that, but they also overestimated the performance they’d get from their returning veterans. The Colts have had a revolving door at left tackle, which is a recipe for disaster, as well as right guard. Add to that the stunning regression of Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and one of this team’s perceived weaknesses has become a detriment to the entire offense. The cascading effect can be seen in the drop in production by the Colts’ top skill players, with running back Jonathan Taylor and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. experiencing respective career lows in yards per rush and yards per catch.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 20 (-1)

Author’s Take: “The Colts look like a better-coach and much-more organized team under Jeff Saturday. Their defense keeps bringing it and Jonathan Taylor running like himself helps, but Matt Ryan and the passing game is still holding them back in tougher spots.”

List Wire

Author: Barry Werner

Rank: 26 (+3)

Author’s Take: “The Colts gave the Eagles a battle, and then left the middle open on third-and-goal from the 7. Jeff Saturday absorbs his first loss as interim coach.”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 21 (+1)

Author’s Take: “The Indianapolis Colts have played their absolute tails off for Jeff Saturday over the past two weeks. They were within a minute of toppling the then 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, who they outplayed for most of the contest.

Gus Bradley’s defense played outstanding football but allowed two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter that allowed Philadelphia to crawl back into the game from a 13-3 deficit. The Colts’ inability to take advantage of the Eagles’ struggling run defense was the catalyst in the loss.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 27 (–)

Author’s Take: “The Colts very nearly moved to 2-0 under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, but a disappearing act by the offense doomed Indy in a 17-16 loss to the Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts totaled 75 yards on their game-opening touchdown drive … then averaged just 20.9 yards per drive and scored nine points total for the rest of the game. When Jalen Hurts went untouched into the end zone in the final minute, it was another Indy opportunity lost in a season filled with them. “That’s a tough one to swallow,” quarterback Matt Ryan said. “Make no mistake, that’s a good football team. We did a lot of really good things, but we made too many mistakes and that one feels like we let it get away.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 23 (-2)

Author’s Take: “Jeff Saturday has this team 1-1, but they are basically done in terms of the playoffs. They are playing better for him.”

