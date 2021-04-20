How the Colts can get an A-plus haul in 2021 draft

With just over a week left until the start of the 2021 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts are finalizing their big board and preparing for what will be the biggest weekend of their offseason.

There are several ways the Colts can go about the draft. They have plenty of options sitting at No. 21 overall to begin their draft. How Chris Ballard wants to go about that remains to be seen, and his full plan might not even be clear until draft night actually arrives.

But there are still some aspects of the draft that we can look at for the Colts and determine what kind of path they should take, at least in a broad sense of things.

Here’s how the Colts can get an A-plus haul in the 2021 draft:

Find help on the edge

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying that the Colts' biggest need comes on the edge of the defensive line. The room is currently comprised of Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Tyquan Lewis and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Getting those young players reps is important, but the Colts are running the risk of having another season of an inconsistent pass rush. How the Colts can go about this will be interesting. This class isn't all that deep when it comes to edge rushers who can make an impact relatively quickly. But there are some options to consider especially during the first two days of the draft. We highlighted a number of edge rushers the Colts could consider in the draft. In Round 1, the Colts are likely hoping for Kwity Paye or Azeez Ojulari. They could consider Jaelan Phillips if his medicals clear but there's a lot of risk in that pick while Jayson Oweh is creeping into the first-round conversation. There is some intriguing depth on Day 2 as well in players like Joseph Ossai, Joe Tryon, Elerson Smith and Payton Turner just to name a few. Finding a way to grab an impactful edge will be vital for the defense, which currently has some question marks entering the offseason training program.

Replace Anthony Castonzo

Story continues

AP Photo/Matt Gentry

While the edge class might not be that deep, the Colts will have plenty of chances to find their replacement for Castonzo, who announced his retirement after 10 years in the league. With Carson Wentz now the quarterback behind center, the Colts need to find a long-term option at left tackle. This draft provides plenty of options whether the Colts want to stay at No. 21, trade back or simply wait until Day 2. We highlighted 16 offensive tackles the Colts could consider to replace Castonzo. Prospects like Christian Darrisaw, Teven Jenkins, Samuel Cosmi and Alijah Vera-Tucker are in the first-round conversation. On Day 2, the Colts could be looking at options like Dillon Radunz, Brady Christensen, Liam Eichenberg, Spencer Brown and Alex Leatherwood.

Acquire more picks

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are currently standing with the fewest allotment of selections that Chris Ballard has had in his tenure with the team. After trading for Carson Wentz, Ballard has just six picks to use. That's not nearly enough for a general manager of his archetype. The Colts should be fully expected to trade back at some point to get more picks. What's interesting about this draft is that the Colts can move back from No. 21, add a third-rounder (and maybe a fourth) and still achieve their objectives of adding impactful prospects at offensive tackle and edge rusher. We took a look at what kind of trades the Colts can make from No. 21 and which teams they could target. Moving back in the draft is something Ballard has done every season at some point throughout the big weekend. There is no reason this year will be any different, and the team is likely to benefit because of that.

Add explosive weapons

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts seems relatively content with their skill positions. The running back room is set with Jonathan Taylor leading the way after a stellar rookie campaign. They even brought back Marlon Mack for some late-season insurance. The wide receiver and tight end rooms are likely the ones the Colts need to target in the draft. With Michael Pittman Jr. likely leading the way in the wide receiver room, the Colts could afford to add some explosiveness. Fortunately, there are plenty of prospects to choose from. We took a look at some wide receiver prospects for the Colts in the draft. It's unlikely they use a Day 1 pick at wide receiver. But the options on Day 2 are just as intriguing. Prospects like Elijah Moore, Dyami Brown and Terrace Marshall are top options, assuming they are still there. At tight end, the Colts haven't drafted one since 2013. There is a chance that doesn't change in 2021. But they have to get more explosive in the passing game. Mo Alie-Cox is coming along, but still faces further development. Jack Doyle is a solid blocker but doesn't offer much outside of a short-area target. Getting a move tight end would help the offense even if it isn't expected. Day 2 options who could make relatively quick impacts include Pat Freiermuth and Brevin Jordan while Tommy Tremble and Hunter Long are fringe Day 2 options depending on how long they are on the board.

Continue building depth in secondary

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If the Colts can do all of the things above, it will set up a nice Day 3 for the team to continue adding upside and depth to the roster, especially when it comes to the secondary. With Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie back in the mix for another season, cornerback isn't a top priority in the draft. But that shouldn't stop them from looking at potential development players. Assuming they bypass the prospects like Ifeatu Melifonwu and Asante Samuel Jr. on Day 2, there are some intriguing prospects to consider on the final day of the draft. We took a look at some cornerback prospects the Colts could consider. Day 3 prospects include Benjamin St-Juste, Camryn Bynum, Isreal Mukuamu and Brandon Stephens. All have intriguing upside without having to spend premium draft capital.

1

1