How the Colts can get an A-plus draft haul in 2022

It’s finally here. The 2022 NFL draft commences Thursday night in Las Vegas and while the Indianapolis Colts are likely watching the first round like the rest of us, the big weekend is finally here.

For the most part, teams are going to feel strongly about their hauls during the draft. It’s always rosy in the weeks following the arrival of rookies because they haven’t played yet so teams typically grade out well when it comes to their selections.

And while no one truly knows how these players will turn out in their careers, we can make educated guesses and projections on how certain players will fit with their teams.

The Colts are in an interesting position because even though they don’t have a first-round pick, most of the positions have locked-in starters. This allows them to focus on selecting players with high-end traits to develop into eventual starters.

Over the last five years, Colts fans have gotten a strong idea of what type of prospects general manager Chris Ballard likes to target during the draft.

So when we say “A-plus” draft haul, of course we can’t know for certain how these selections will turn out. But with the information we have at the moment, we can get a pretty good idea. Furthermore, what constitutes as an A-plus draft will differ from analyst to analyst.

That’s okay. This is more about laying out a blueprint for what a perfect (or closest to it) draft would look like in our eyes.

So without further ado, here’s how the Colts can leave the 2022 NFL draft with an A-plus draft haul:

Draft Alec Pierce or Skyy Moore

AP Photo/Al Goldis

They won’t all be this player specific but when it comes to wide receivers available to the Colts, these two stand out among the rest. If you’ve followed along this offseason, you already know how bullish I am on these fits.

Both Pierce out of Cincinnati and Moore out of Western Michigan have vastly different play styles. But they would be ideal complements to Michael Pittman Jr. and the rest of the wide receiver room.

Pierce is a bigger wide receiver with vertical speed that shows up on tape. He mostly played the X-receiver role in college while showing off impressive burst, explosion and vertical abilities. Having that kind of dynamic speed to take the top off the defense would be a perfect fit with Michael Pittman Jr.’s ability to make plays at all three levels.

There are some concerns with Pierce when it comes to his nuance of route running and the ability to make plays after the catch, which may ultimately be the reason the Colts pass on him. But as a senior team captain, Pierce is among the prospects who checks the most boxes.

When it comes to Moore, it’s clear when watching him how easily he would fit into Frank Reich’s offense. Some analysts see him as a slot-only receiver and while he didn’t face press coverage often in college, he obliterated defenders when he did. Granted, it was against lesser competition, but he showed enough promise to translate it to the next level.

On top of that, Moore brings versatility and a YAC component that would elevate the Colts offense immediately. There’s plenty of work to be done, but Moore’s ceiling is as high as any wide receiver prospect in this class.

One could make an argument that Georgia’s George Pickens belongs here as well, and I wouldn’t necessarily disagree.

It’s likely the Colts would have to use the No. 42 overall pick to get either of these players. Maybe Pierce slips to the third round. But if the Colts start their draft by taking one of them Friday, the weekend is off to an immaculate start.

Add competition, upside to left tackle

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

It will be interesting to see how the Colts go about adding a potential left tackle of the future. They could use a pick early on Day 2 or wait for a developmental prospect like Connecticut’s Ryan Van Demark or North Dakota’s Matt Waletzko—among others—on Day 3.

Considering the risky options at the position on Day 2, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Colts waited until Day 3 to make this pick. While on paper it seems riskier, it may be the right move. The lack of true left tackle prospects could sway the Colts into leaning this way.

We know that Matt Pryor is getting the first shot at the starting left tackle role. There’s risk there in that we’ve never seen Pryor work as a full-time starter. He showed promise during the 2021 season and with the likely return of a quick passing game, the Colts may be able to squeak by with average blindside play.

If the Colts can add one of these athletic, high-upside tackles to develop while they compete with Pryor for the starting role, it would go a long way for the rest of the roster.

Safety depth

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have a pretty solid trio of safeties on defense. They will see the return of starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon, the latter of which is recovering from a torn Achilles. Then, they added veteran Rodney McLeod to the group, which should instill more confidence moving forward. They also added Armani Watts in free agency, but he’s more likely to play the George Odum role on special teams.

Adding safety depth on Day 3 would be huge. There are plenty of athletic, high-upside prospects to target like Oregon’s Verone McKinley III, Oklahoma’s Delarrin Turner-Yell and Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell.

Sure, they may not be household names, but they would make immediate impacts on special teams while adding versatile depth to the safety room. At any point on Day 3, the Colts should be looking to add upside to the safety position.

Round out the CB room

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Even after trading away Rock Ya-Sin this offseason, the Colts cornerback room has a lot of promise. Much of that is due to the splash signing of Stephon Gilmore, but the Colts have a strong quartet of cornerbacks competing in the room.

Adding a fifth player with high upside would be a move likely met with praise. This pick could come at any point in the draft, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened later on Day 2, especially if Chris Ballard somehow added an extra pick to the mix in Round 3.

If the Colts come away from the draft having added upside prospects like Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams, Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor or Sam Houston State’s Zyon McCollum, to name a few, the secondary would be in fantastic shape.

There is seemingly some really good depth in this class and with the coaching staff that’s currently in place, grabbing one of those high-upside prospects would go a long way.

Receiving TE option

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts may be higher on the tight end room than some of us after signing Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year extension. There also seems to be hope that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson steps into a bigger role in the passing game as the F tight end.

But that shouldn’t stop the Colts from adding a playmaker to the tight end room over the weekend.

The more weapons the Colts can add for Matt Ryan, the better the offense will be. Historically, rookie tight ends don’t produce much. But, there is still plenty of upside to consider with several prospects.

Adding a player like Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, Virginia’s Jelani Woods or San Deigo State’s Daniel Bellinger would round out the tight end room and give the Colts a solid third option with upside at the position.

This is another position the Colts could target later on Day 2 if they wind up adding a pick at the back-end of the third round.

Shore up iOL depth

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The interior offensive line isn’t a major need for the Colts, but adding some depth wouldn’t hurt. If you haven’t noticed, that’s the theme for Indy this year.

With Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Danny Pinter likely making up the starting trio on the interior, the Colts need to add some depth behind them. They shouldn’t do so until Day 3 of the draft considering the low level of need.

But right now, the only notable depth on the interior is 2021 seventh-round pick Will Fries. Adding a moldable athlete like Oregon’s Cordell Volson or North Carolina’s Joshia Ezeudu would be strong complements of depth while also offering upside.

Review

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

There are several ways the Colts can go about this draft and even though we love to make predictions, we have no idea which players will be selected by the end of the weekend.

But we still have a pretty good idea of what would constitute as a win for the Colts coming out of the draft. A lot of it comes with adding upside and depth considering the few starting roles up for grabs along the roster. The Colts are ready to win now, but they still have the luxury of adding upside to develop given the roster they’ve constructed this offseason.

So, in review, here’s what an A-plus draft haul would look like:

Drafting one of Alec Pierce or Skyy Moore

Adding competition to Matt Pryor at left tackle

Bringing in a depth safety to contribute on special teams with rotational upside

Adding upside to the cornerback room

Shoring up the tight end position with another receiving option

Using a Day 3 pick on the interior offensive line for depth purposes

Will the Colts achieve this A-plus grade? Probably not. It’s really hard to do. But at least we have an idea of the blueprint that would constitute giving them this kind of grade.

