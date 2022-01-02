Colts in the playoff hunt: Week 17 rooting guide

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) control their own playoff destiny as they enter Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Even though simply winning the Week 17 regular-season home finale is enough for the Colts to clinch a playoff berth, we also want certain games to play out in a way that can still benefit the Colts.

So without further ado, here is the rooting guide in Week 17 as the Colts close out the regular season at home:

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Root: Rams

The Colts are ahead of the Ravens in the wild-card race but anytime a relevant AFC team plays an NFC team, it’s an easy choice.

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills

Root: Bills

This is a bit odd, especially given what I said above. But with the likelihood of being a wild-card team, I’d rather take my chances with the Bills than the Patriots again.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Root: Chiefs

The Chiefs have already clinched a playoff berth and their division. If the playoff standings remain, the Colts would travel to Tennessee for the wild-card game.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Root: Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has thrown one touchdown pass since Halloween. What could possibly go wrong?

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

Root: Dolphins

Given the extremely slight chance of winning the division, Go Dolphins!

Denver Broncos at Las Angeles Chargers

Root: Broncos

I love me some Justin Herbert. But we’re rooting for another Javonte Williams breakout week.

