Colts in the playoff hunt: Week 16 rooting guide

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) find themselves leading the AFC wild-card race as they enter a prime-time matchup on Saturday night against the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) at State Farm Stadium.

After the San Francisco 49ers failed to close Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans, the latter now has the chance to clinch the division with a Colts’ loss on Saturday night.

With three games remaining, here is your rooting guide for Week 16:

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers

Who to root for: Packers

The Browns aren’t currently a major threat to the Colts in the wild-card race but clearing up the picture always helps. Plus, it’s an easy choice when it comes to NFC teams vs. AFC teams.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Who to root for: Bengals

This one is a big matchup because the Ravens are currently on the outside looking in. If the Bengals, win, the Colts will still have the tiebreaker over the Ravens because of their conference record being superior.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Who to root for: Texans

“Don’t let your dreams be dreams.” – Shia LeBeouf

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Who to root for: Bills

Not much changes here if the Patriots or Bills win. The Colts hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Who to root for: Chiefs

It’s unlikely the Steelers would be much of a problem for the Colts in the wild-card race, and Indy has the better conference record than both teams.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Who to root for: Broncos

The playoff chances for the Colts increases slightly with a Broncos win. The Colts get the Raiders in Week 17 so having them come off a loss wouldn’t hurt.

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Who to root for: Saints

Somehow, the Dolphins are still in the race. Taking the Saints here is an easy choice even if it’s unlikely Ian Book leads them to glory.

