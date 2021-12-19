Colts in the playoff hunt: Week 15 rooting guide

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) got their big win over the New England Patriots (9-5) on Saturday night, which continued their adventure toward a wild-card spot in the AFC playoff race.

With that big win out of the way for the week, the Colts can sit back and see how the rest of the conference plays out in Week 15. Entering Sunday’s games, the Colts hold the No. 5 seed in the playoff race.

They got some help from the Chiefs on Thursday night with that overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers and now they’ll be looking to get a bit more help this week.

Here’s a quick look at who Colts fans should be rooting for in Week 15:

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills

Who to root for: Panthers

We are starting off with an easy one. The Bills are currently the No. 7 seed in the playoff race and the Colts hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is the most important of all the tiebreakers, following their Week 11 dominating win. Getting some cushion between them and the Bills would be a nice luxury with three games left. The only issue is putting your faith in the hands of Cam Newton.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Who to root for: Steelers

This one is a bit tricky. Either root for the Steelers to give the Colts a better shot at the slight chance they can win the division, or root for the Titans to help clear up the wild-card picture. If it comes down to it, the Colts have the better conference record than the Steelers so if they somehow wind up with a tie, I’d rather take my chances. Also, we can’t actually root for the Titans.

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Who to root for: Packers

The playoff odds for the Colts don’t really change all that much regardless of who wins this game but their chances are slightly better if the Packers win. The AFC North is all sorts of jumbled and while the Ravens do hold the tiebreaker over the Colts, I have more confidence in the Colts winning out so worrying about seeding might not matter at all.

Story continues

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

Who to root for: Bengals

Another one that doesn’t really matter all that much because the Colts hold the tiebreaker over the Bengals if both teams are tied by the end of the season. It would take a lot for the Colts to lose their advantage over the Bengals because of their record in common games.

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

Who to root for: Raiders

It’s a bit odd to root for the team you’re going to play in two weeks but if all things remain the same when that matchup comes, I’m confident in a win for the Colts given the matchup. The playoff odds don’t change all that much regardless of the winner and the tiebreaker with the Raiders will be determined in Week 17.

