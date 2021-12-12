Colts in the playoff hunt: Week 14 rooting guide

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) are enjoying their bye in Week 14 but there are still some heavy playoff implications with five weeks remaining in the regular season.

Currently holding the spot just outside the wild-card race, the Colts could get some help and move up in the race by just resting at home. The Colts already got some help from the Minnesota Vikings this week after they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

With the Tennessee Titans leading the division while holding the tiebreaker over the Colts due to their season sweep, it’s more likely that the view should be on obtaining one of the three wild-card spots.

Here is the rooting guide for Colts fans during the Week 14 bye:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Who to root for: Jaguars

Rooting for a divisional opponent is never fun but we can make an exception in this case. Even if the division lead is likely out of reach barring a massive collapse of the Titans, we are still rooting for the Jaguars here. Keeping the Titans from getting hot going into the postseason would help in case the Colts meet them again.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Who to root for: Ravens

This one might surprise you a bit but given that the Ravens already hold the tiebreaker over the Colts from their Week 5 win, it would probably be best to clear up the wild-card picture in some capacity. The Browns are right behind the Colts in the hunt at 6-6 so getting a game ahead of them in the race would be big.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Who to root for: Chiefs

Another top AFC team that the Colts are most likely not going to catch is the Chiefs. And given that the Raiders are also right behind the Colts at 6-6 in the wild-card hunt, we probably want the Chiefs to take care of business at home so the Colts have a bit more of a cushion.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

Who to root for: Giants

This is a pipe dream more or less given the current state of the Giants organization. But a boy can dream cant he? The Chargers are currently holding the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race but are just slightly ahead of the Colts at 7-5.

Story continues

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

Who to root for: 49ers

The Bengals are the No. 6 seed in the race with the same record as the Chargers at 7-5. Having the Bengals tied with the Colts going down the stretch would give Indy a chance to make a run. But we would need a big performance from Jimmy GQ on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who to root for: Buccaneers

I get it. Rooting for Tom Brady goes against everything Colts fans stand for. I don’t blame you, either. But if the Bucs win on Sunday against the Bills, the Colts would officially be in the wild-card race as the No. 7 seed because they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker after their Week 11 win.

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

1

1