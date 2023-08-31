INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been named one of the seven Colts captains for the 2023 season.

The captains were selected by player vote, and the other six players are all established Indianapolis veterans: DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Ryan Kelly, Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson and Shaquille Leonard.

But the quarterback’s role carries an important leadership position, and the Colts teammates have responded to Richardson’s infectious joy.

‘He’s going to be really special': Colts name Anthony Richardson starting quarterback

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts players vote rookie Anthony Richardson as a team captain