Colts players, Twitter react to retirement of TE Jack Doyle

The Indianapolis Colts added another positional need to their list on Monday after longtime tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement from the NFL.

The move has become official as the team placed him on the reserve/retired list, per the league’s transaction wire. It saved the Colts over $5 million in salary-cap space but now they have a bigger need to fill at tight end.

Doyle was a versatile tight end who was thought of as a leader in the locker room and on the field. His blocking always made an impact while he had some of the most secure hands at the position since he entered the league in 2013.

With the big news taking place Monday afternoon, here’s how some Colts players and others reacted on Twitter:

First 12. Now 84. My two closest friends have left me. Enjoy retirement guyysss. WWJD u gave it everything u had day in and day out. I’ll miss you more than anything. Save me a seat at the table😢😢 pic.twitter.com/PD1UwFO0ek — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 7, 2022

My brother for life! Appreciate you teaching me the game and helping me every step of the way. Congrats on a great career!! @doylejack84 pic.twitter.com/W0xqFPkSry — Mo Alie-Cox (@MoAlie81) March 7, 2022

Jack jack 🗣 my rookie year we were talking about saving money and you told me the key is to only have 1 car 1 house and 1 women 😂

Thank you for being you enjoy your retirement @doylejack84 pic.twitter.com/B4Yi0XEds9 — EJ Speed (@EJ_SPEED) March 8, 2022

Gained a brother forever 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/pcU8H3XFXW — Zachary Pascal (@ZachPascal6) March 7, 2022

Just pick a guy and ill block the other one. Dont worry ill read you ~Jack Doyle — Zachary Pascal (@ZachPascal6) March 7, 2022

You couldn’t have asked for a better teammate or leader. Gonna miss you Jack https://t.co/oeQhdmIy4X — Tyquan Lewis (@PrimeTime_Lewis) March 7, 2022

Easily one of my favorite teammates/friends of all time. Enjoy retirement JD! Love ya brother https://t.co/5MXJUpyuqa — Ryan Kelly (@ryan_kelly70) March 7, 2022

Jack Jackkkkkkkk. 😪 — Zachary Pascal (@ZachPascal6) March 7, 2022

Jack Doyle has retired from the NFL.. congrats on ONE HELL OF A CAREER 👏#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FDXwSOKISN — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2022

Jack Doyle will always be know as one of those teammates that did things the right way. The way he carried himself on & off the field is what every athlete should strive to be. A true pro! There aren’t many guys who get a bracelet made after him (What Would Jack Doyle Do) Salute! https://t.co/Gt3bY628YK — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) March 7, 2022

Congratulations, Jack Doyle ’08, on a great NFL career! ☘️🏈 Jack had success on the football field and, more importantly, is an outstanding person and representative of Cathedral! https://t.co/CXkfQF8rPi — Cathedral HS (@GoCathedral) March 7, 2022

An Indy legend on & off the field. Jack Doyle forever #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/V7HxmdFJaU — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) March 7, 2022

Best of luck to Jack Doyle, who's as nice and sincere as they come. After going undrafted, Doyle carved out a long, successful NFL career because he worked his tail off and accepted whatever role came his way. A great example for all small-school guys hoping to catch on. https://t.co/TskeBUb7Cz — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) March 7, 2022

I loved Jack Doyle as a Colt. True competitor and great teammate. I hope he enjoys his retirement. https://t.co/bmSZODOvVf — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) March 7, 2022

