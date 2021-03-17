Colts players hint at T.Y. Hilton re-signing but no deal imminent

The Indianapolis Colts let wide receiver T.Y. Hilton test the market but a new contract could be on the way. At least, that’s the way some Colts players have been tweeting on Wednesday.

While nothing has been reported yet, a few Colts players have hinted that Hilton will be returning and likely ending his career with the team that drafted him back in 2012.

The most telling tweet came from cornerback Kenny Moore, who hinted they already got Hilton back.

We already got you back so 👀 https://t.co/6RAzq8LGS8 — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) March 17, 2021

Moore followed that up with this.

source: me — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) March 17, 2021

Then wide receiver Parris Campbell got in on the fun with Moore.

GHOST GHOST GHOST GHOST.. who’s next.. https://t.co/0gwPUcMMrY — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) March 17, 2021

That said, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported that no imminent deal is going down for the veteran wide receiver.

Guys, I see your tweets… For the moment, no, there is no imminent T.Y. Hilton news. Stand down. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 17, 2021

We will see what happens with the Colts and Hilton but maybe there is at least some momentum toward him returning.

Related