Colts players hint at T.Y. Hilton re-signing but no deal imminent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts let wide receiver T.Y. Hilton test the market but a new contract could be on the way. At least, that’s the way some Colts players have been tweeting on Wednesday.

While nothing has been reported yet, a few Colts players have hinted that Hilton will be returning and likely ending his career with the team that drafted him back in 2012.

The most telling tweet came from cornerback Kenny Moore, who hinted they already got Hilton back.

Moore followed that up with this.

Then wide receiver Parris Campbell got in on the fun with Moore.

That said, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported that no imminent deal is going down for the veteran wide receiver.

We will see what happens with the Colts and Hilton but maybe there is at least some momentum toward him returning.

Related

Colts announce trade for QB Carson Wentz

Colts re-sign RB Marlon Mack to one-year deal

What might Darius Leonard's contract extension look like?

Recommended Stories