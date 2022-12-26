Colts players and cheerleaders sang Christmas carols for Riley Hospital for Children
NFL Network's Bridget Condon on one more thing shares the Indianapolis Colts players and cheerleaders sang Christmas carols for Riley Hospital for Children.
NFL Network's Bridget Condon on one more thing shares the Indianapolis Colts players and cheerleaders sang Christmas carols for Riley Hospital for Children.
With Jaycee Horn on the mend, the Panthers are bringing in their old friend Josh Norman for a workout on Monday.
Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 16 loss vs. Bills.
The more tight end Rob Gronkowski insisted he was done with football, the less his agent believed it. It appears that, in 2023, Drew Rosenhaus could be proven right. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gronk could return in 2023. Gronk tweeted “I’m bored” in recent days. A couple of teams reached out about a [more]
Oday Aboushi has been suspended for 1 game for an incident with Randy Gregory following the Rams' win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a setback with his ankle injury during Sunday night's overtime win
Who did the Patriots pick up in this 2023 NFL mock draft simulation?
After the Ravens clinched a playoff spot on Saturday, head coach John Harbaugh said that would not impact quarterback Lamar Jackson’s timeline to return from the knee injury that’s kept him out for the last three weeks. Harbaugh said “players play when they’re healthy and ready to go” without making an comment about whether he [more]
T.Y. Hilton made one catch in his Dallas debut, but the improbable play will live in Cowboys history and previews what the veteran has left. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Denver Broncos released Nathaniel Hackett as the team fell to 4-11 after a 51-14 beatdown by the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Hackett was in trouble right away.
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory [more]
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division. “7-8 is not where we [more]
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.