A Colts player is under NFL investigation for gambling

A Colts player is under investigation by the NFL for allegations of gambling.

The Colts confirmed to IndyStar on Monday that the league is looking into a particular player's activity.

"We are aware of the NFL's investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the Colts said in a statement.

The news was first reported by SportsHandle.com. The player has not been identified.

The investigation comes after the NFL suspended five players in April for violations related to sports gambling. Four of the five were Lions players when they placed bets last season. The group included last year's first-round pick, wide receiver Jameson Williams, whom the league suspended six games. Two of the other Lions players were suspended for the entire season.

The NFL's most notable gambling suspension came to Calvin Ridley when he was a member of the Falcons. The star receiver missed the entire 2022 season as a result, before the Falcons traded him to the Jaguars.

The league has a policy that prohibits NFL personnel from "placing, soliciting or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party," on any NFL game, practice or other league event, such as the draft or combine.

League personnel are allowed to place legal bets on non-NFL sporting events, but these actions cannot take place from inside a team facility or in the course of conducting team or league business, such as boarding a plane to an event.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts player is under NFL investigation for gambling