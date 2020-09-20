Colts’ player of the game vs. Vikings: RB Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) picked up a much-needed win on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2). The 28-11 victory wouldn’t have been possible without rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who had a stellar first start of his career.

Taylor finished the day with 101 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. He also became the first Colts rookie to rush for over 100 yards since 2012 when Vic Ballard did it against the Texans in Week 14.

The Colts showed today the type of offense they want to be—a ground and pound rushing attack that can chew the clock all the way down the field. Taylor can handle a lot of carries and will be the perfect back to lead this team in the coming weeks.

An honorable mention for player of the game is also rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who nailed all four field goals with a long of 44 yards.

The Colts looked a lot better than they did last Sunday, but still have a long way to go especially inside the red zone. Taylor, Blankenship, and the rest of the Colts host the Jets next week as they try to ride this success into Week 3.