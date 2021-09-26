Colts’ player of the game vs. Titans: S Julian Blackmon

In another game where the offensive and defensive struggles continued, the Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-3 on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in a 25-16 loss.

One bright spot was safety Julian Blackmon, who led the team in tackles and excelled in pass coverage.

He finished with 11 tackles in a game where the Titans controlled much of this game and ran the ball exceptionally well with Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Even without A.J. Brown, Tennessee still has a solid passing game that Blackmon was able to handle well.

The second-year safety has really come into his own and is growing into the role the Colts want him to have. We will see if he can keep this success going as the Colts head to Miami next week.

