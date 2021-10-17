Colts’ player of the game vs. Texans: LB Darius Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) bounced back at home against a Houston Texans (1-5) squad that seemed to lay an egg in the second half. Safe to say this win would not have been possible without the incredible afternoon by All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

He lit up the stat sheet with a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, an interception and seven total tackles. As the leader of this defense, Leonard has progressed into a dominant force that can change the course of a game in a single play.

This was a game the Colts needed as they move to 2-4 on the year. A tough task awaits them next week as they head to San Francisco for a Sunday night showdown.

