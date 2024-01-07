Colts’ player of the game vs. Texans: RB Jonathan Taylor
The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans put on a heavyweight football display Saturday night. Both 9-7 teams needed a win to make the playoffs and a chance at potentially winning the division.
Unfortunately, the Colts came up short in every sense of the phrase. Despite overcoming a horrid start to the game and making some critical conversions in the second half, a pass that would have sustained a potentially game-winning drive was dropped by running back Tyler Goodson. (The ball turned Goodson away from a natural catching position, making it a somewhat awkward grab.)
As gutting as the play likely was for fans, truthfully, the Colts were always playing with house money after the season-ending injury to Anthony Richardson, suspensions, and several other banged-up players.
Amidst what will undoubtedly feel like sorrow for quite some time, one player was showing off why he was worth a $42 million contract extension. For the second consecutive week and the final time this season, Jonathan Taylor is the Player of the Game.
.@JayT23 vision 💯
📺: #HOUvsIND on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/C88VYpgzkh pic.twitter.com/pV6IviMahQ
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024
Jonathan Taylor left it all on the field for the Colts against the Texans 😤
◽️ 30 carries
◽️ 188 rushing yards
◽️ 1 touchdown pic.twitter.com/DTvPPmREAV
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 7, 2024
Taylor had an incredible night that saw him get his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 10 of last season and his seventh career game of over 150 rushing yards.
He also showed tremendous heart by battling through a heel/ankle injury mid-game and still churning out years. It’s incredibly commendable and should help Colts fans feel better about the team’s future once everyone returns healthy.
Onward and upward, Colts.