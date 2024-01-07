Colts’ player of the game vs. Texans: RB Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans put on a heavyweight football display Saturday night. Both 9-7 teams needed a win to make the playoffs and a chance at potentially winning the division.

Unfortunately, the Colts came up short in every sense of the phrase. Despite overcoming a horrid start to the game and making some critical conversions in the second half, a pass that would have sustained a potentially game-winning drive was dropped by running back Tyler Goodson. (The ball turned Goodson away from a natural catching position, making it a somewhat awkward grab.)

As gutting as the play likely was for fans, truthfully, the Colts were always playing with house money after the season-ending injury to Anthony Richardson, suspensions, and several other banged-up players.

Amidst what will undoubtedly feel like sorrow for quite some time, one player was showing off why he was worth a $42 million contract extension. For the second consecutive week and the final time this season, Jonathan Taylor is the Player of the Game.

Jonathan Taylor left it all on the field for the Colts against the Texans 😤 ◽️ 30 carries

◽️ 188 rushing yards

◽️ 1 touchdown pic.twitter.com/DTvPPmREAV — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 7, 2024

Taylor had an incredible night that saw him get his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 10 of last season and his seventh career game of over 150 rushing yards.

He also showed tremendous heart by battling through a heel/ankle injury mid-game and still churning out years. It’s incredibly commendable and should help Colts fans feel better about the team’s future once everyone returns healthy.

Onward and upward, Colts.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire