Colts’ player of the game vs. Ravens: QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) collapsed late to a devastating overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday night, but quarterback Carson Wentz was a bright spot.

The offense did everything it could in the prime-time loss to the Ravens. Wentz enjoyed his best game with the Colts on the national stage. The 28-year-old was 25/35 (71.4%) for 402 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 128.5 passer rating.

His 402 passing yards and 128.5 passer rating set new single-game career-highs.

The first four weeks of the season featured a quarterback that wasn’t throwing down the field much at all. That changed Monday night as Wentz was letting fly for the majority of the game until Frank Reich’s play-calling got a bit too conservative.

Regardless, this was Wentz’s best game since becoming the quarterback for the Colts. He wasn’t perfect on all of his throws—there were a few bad misses—but it was nice to see he can lead the offense when the passing game is opened up against a worthy opponent.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor gets an honorary mention for the Player of the Game. He totaled 169 yards on 18 touches while adding two total touchdowns.

