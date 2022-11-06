Colts’ player of the game vs. Patriots: DT DeForest Buckner

Sadly, the Indianapolis Colts look like their best football is behind them as they lose a frustrating game on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4).

The 26-3 loss puts Frank Reich’s squad at 3-5-1 and digging a deeper hole in the AFC South.

One veteran player who give his best effort today was DeForest Buckner. The sixth-year defensive tackle finished with seven total tackles (four solo), including a sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for a loss.

He was the anchor on the defensive line that provided decent pressure all afternoon, but sadly this Indianapolis defense could not overcome Mac Jones and the Patriots.

The Colts are now looking to right the ship as they continue into the second half of the season. With some tough opponents coming up, it will be on Buckner and other leaders of this team to turn this thing around.

