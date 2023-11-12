Colts’ player of the game vs. Patriots: DE Dayo Odyeingbo

On Sunday, it was an international matchup for the Indianapolis Colts as they played the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany,

In another game that defied logic, the Colts won 10-6. (Yes, that’s an actual score.)

Gardner Minshew played what felt like backyard football the whole game, and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was benched in the fourth quarter for Bailey Zappe. In a wild turn of events, Zappe faked a spike as the team drove down the field to win the game, only for it to be picked off. (That really happened!)

In now what feels ginormous, Jonathan Taylor scored the game’s only touchdown, and it’s reasonable to assume he had a great day. Yet, his day was pretty lackluster compared to the bend-don’t-break play by the defense, who stepped up at clutch moments.

That included tons of activity and pressure by DeForest Buckner, a forced fumble by Zaire Franklin to add to his 15 tackles, sacks by Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis, and huge interceptions as the game was winding down by Julian Blackmon and Rodney Thomas.

However, Dayo Odeyingbo had one of his best games in a Colts uniform. He was all over the field. He earns this week’s Player of the Game honors.

Eins… Zwei… Drei@dodeyingbo giving everyone a counting lesson. 📺 NFLN pic.twitter.com/GUGhZrb4vu — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 12, 2023

Odyeingbo had four solo tackles, three quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and three sacks before halftime.

His early energy kept the Colts’ defense in the game and allowed them to keep the Patriots from extending drives. It was especially tough to miss Odyeingbo’s name on third downs.

Full credit goes to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for finding ways to utilize “Hurricane Dayo.” His play, plus the never-give-up mentality of the defense, secured the win, getting the team back to .500 before the bye week.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire