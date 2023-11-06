Colts’ player of the game vs. Panthers: CB Kenny Moore II

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) worked their way toward a 27-13 victory on the road over the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

While it was a solid effort from the defense as a whole, cornerback Kenny Moore II is the easy decision as our recipient for the player of the game nod.

Moore took two interceptions back for touchdowns in this win, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so. The last time a player in the NFL did it was Week 2 of the 2021 season when Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards accomplished the feat against the Atlanta Falcons.

Moore’s two interceptions wound up being the difference in the game. His first came just before the end of the first half when he undercut an out route by Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

It gave the Colts a 20-3 lead going into halftime.

Moore then put a stop to the Panthers offense as they were trying to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. When Bryce Young sailed a screen pass, Moore was right there for the interception.

The Panthers did their best to drag Moore down but once he got going, it was another easy touchdown return, this one going for 66 yards.

One pick six is good. One Moore is better. ⚡️⚡️ 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/e4z7VSoHBn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2023

Moore ended the day with eight tackles (seven solo) while adding a few key run stops. As the Colts prepare for their trip to Germany, Moore continues to be a star leading the defense.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire