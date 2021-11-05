Colts’ player of the game vs. Jets: RB Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) came away with a 45-30 win against the New York Jets (2-6) on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The offense was firing on all cylinders as Frank Reich’s play-calling was spot-on all night. While it was close in the end, this game would not have been won without another dominant performance by star running back Jonathan Taylor.

The second-year stud continues to prove himself as one of the best backs in the league, going for 172 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 19 carries against the Jets. He also added two catches for 28 yards.

Taylor’s first touchdown of the night came in the first half to give the Colts a 14-7 lead by going 21 yards for the score. Then in the third quarter, he torched the Jets defense for a 78-yarder.

Taylor went over 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this year and moves into first place in rushing yards in the NFL. He is having breakout performances behind this Colts offensive line that has been solid the past few weeks.

