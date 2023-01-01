Colts’ player of the game vs. Giants: LB Bobby Okereke

Another week of lackluster play as the Indianapolis Colts got clobbered by the New York Giants. The 38-10 outcome seals New York’s spot in the playoffs, while the Colts solidify a top draft pick in April.

One player who did not quit in this one was linebacker Bobby Okereke. The fourth-year stud finished with a single-game career-high 17 total tackles (12 solo), two of those being for a loss of yardage and a forced fumble.

Okereke was all over the field and involved on many plays throughout the afternoon. He was very impressive in pass defense, not letting any New York running back have any breathing room out of the backfield.

I think the Colts and many of their fans would like to see Okereke back in Indy next year, but he is set to be a free agent so we will have to wait and see.

He has stepped up when healthy this year and deserves respect as one of the most underrated linebackers in the league. He certainly had a good audition for any interested parties on Sunday.

