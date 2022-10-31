Colts’ player of the game vs. Commanders: DT Grover Stewart

Another week, another frustrating loss for the Indianapolis Colts.

The 17-16 blunder against the Washington Commanders summarizes how the season has gone so far for Indianapolis. While certain players shined, the offense ultimately failed to move the ball consistently with new quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

One player who stepped up and did all he could on the defensive side was defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

The stud defensive tackle finished the game with seven total tackles (six solo), a tackle for a loss, and a ball swatted at the goal line. Washington had issues running the ball afternoon, mostly because of “Big Grove” and his presence in the middle of that defensive line. He has quietly had a great year and continues to be an anchor of this team.

The Colts now sit at 3-4-1, down but not out of the race in the AFC South. It will take a huge turnaround for Frank Reich to make the playoffs and potentially save his job at this point, but with players like Grover Stewart, the future is still bright.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire