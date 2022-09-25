Colts’ player of the game vs. Chiefs: TE Jelani Woods

After a poor showing in the first two weeks of the season, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) shocked the world and toppled the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) 20-17 in the home opener.

Not many people gave Frank Reich’s squad a chance heading into this one—including us—but the Colts overcame adversity and pulled out a tough win.

This one wouldn’t have been possible without the man who scored the Colts touchdowns today, Jelani Woods. The rookie tight end out of Virginia has been used sparingly to start the year, but he made his presence known Sunday.

Woods finished with only two catches for 13 yards but made his moment count as he caught a one-yard pass from Matt Ryan in the first quarter and a 12-yard strike to win the game with just 24 seconds remaining.

Woods’ breakout game could be just what the Colts need to jumpstart this offense. At 6’7” and 250 pounds, he can be a reliable target over the middle and in Feb red zone.

We will see where Woods fits into the game plan next week as the Colts host the Tennessee Titans and look to get back on track in the AFC South.

