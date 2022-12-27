Colts’ player of the game vs. Chargers: LB Zaire Franklin

Another game, another loss for the Indianapolis Colts.

This one was not as surprising, as the Los Angele Chargers are better in just about every metric. The 20-3 result is a testament to this team’s inability to compete with the top teams in the AFC.

One player who showed that he belongs on this team throughout the rebuilding process is linebacker Zaire Franklin.

The third-year linebacker out of Syracuse recorded nine total tackles in the loss to the Chargers. He also had a sack and tackle for a loss. He has proven his ability to wreak havoc while blitzing, while also becoming a tackling machine.

Two more games and it will be over.

The long slide into the 2023 NFL Draft continues as the Colts attempt to turn the calendar.

Zaire Franklin will be a key piece in making sure this team, and especially this defense, stays intact as the rebuilding process begins.

