Colts’ player of the game vs. Bills: RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made history Sunday afternoon as the only Colts player to score five touchdowns in one game.

Facing the third-ranked rushing defense in the NFL, Taylor steamrolled the Buffalo Bills every time he touched the football and proved why he deserves to be in the MVP conversation. The Colts dominated in a game many expected them to lose blowing out Buffalo by a score of 41-15 with Taylor accounting for most of those points.

Taylor finished the day with Madden-level numbers on the stat sheet. Taylor piled up 185 yards on the ground on 32 carries with an astounding four rushing touchdowns. Taylor also impressed catching the ball with three catches for 19 yards and another touchdown grab.

The Bills defense simply had no answers on defense today, and it seems even the best of defenses in this league cant seem to slow down the freight train that is Jonathan Taylor. Another accolade for Taylor is the fact that he is now the rushing leader in the NFL with over 1,100 yards on the year, and the first to reach the 1000 yard mark this season.

Yet another testament to how consistently dominant Taylor has been this season, The young running back also tied a league record of Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson with his eighth consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown.

Next week, the Colts have the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town. Indianapolis will need another big performance from their star running back in another must-win game for the Colts to stay in the playoff hunt.

