Colts’ player of the game vs. Bears: CB Jaylon Jones

The Indianapolis Colts returned to Lucas Oil Stadium for their first action of the 2023 season, resulting in a 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Amid their battle with the Bears was a standout rookie in cornerback Jaylon Jones.

Jones, drafted in the seventh round this April, is making the most of his reps and making it hard for the team to ignore his efforts.

Jones showed up to Saturday’s game with energy and hustle, breaking up plays before they had a chance to materialize and making some timely tackles. Additionally, he used his instincts to close in on tackles during drives and even showed potential as a special teams gunner.

Perhaps his most impressive play was a pass breakup in the third quarter that would have been a huge chunk play for the Bears. Quarterback Nathan Peterman launched the ball deep downfield, and Jones promptly got a hand in to break up the pass to former Colts wide receiver Reece Fountain.

Jones finished the game with five tackles, including four solo tackles, and a pass defensed.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire