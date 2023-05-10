INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are headed overseas to play a game for the first time since 2016.

And they’ll be playing in a country they’ve never played before.

Indianapolis will play New England in Frankfurt, Germany at 9:30 am ET on Nov. 12. The Week 10 game will be broadcast on the NFL Network and will count as a Colts' road game.

The Colts have played one regular season game in Europe, dropping a 30-27 decision to the Jaguars in 2016.

Indianapolis has also played three international preseason games, playing in Mexico City in 2000, Tokyo in 2005 and Toronto in 2010.

It is one of five international games on the NFL schedule -- which will be announced in full Thursday night -- with Kansas City and Miami playing at Frankfurt Stadium the previous Sunday. There will also be three games in London.

The Colts infamously struggled against the Patriots of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, including losing the 2014 AFC Championship game that led to deflategate and Chuck Pagano's fake punt that failed miserably. They were the two best teams in the NFL during Peyton Manning and Brady's career with the Colts beating the Patriots in the AFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl in 2006.

The Colts broke an eight-game losing streak to New England with a with a 27-17 victory in 2021 but lost 26-3 last season. The Colts had won five of six vs. the Patriots prior to the losing streak.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts will play rival in Germany