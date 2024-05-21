Colts to play 7 games against 2023 playoff teams

The Indianapolis Colts will play seven games against teams that qualified for the 2023 NFL playoffs during their 2024 regular season.

Two of those games for the Colts will come against their divisional foe, the Houston Texans. The other five games will be on the road against Green Bay and home against Pittsburgh, Miami, Buffalo, and Detroit.

The good news, as you can see, is that five of the seven games will come at home for the Colts.

On paper, the toughest stretch fill comes from Weeks 10-12 when the Colts play the Bills, Jets, and Lions in three consecutive weeks.

There are also two instances this upcoming season where the Colts have back-to-back road games, and they happen to be separated by only one home game. This means that before that challenging three-game stretch, the Colts will play four of five games on the road.

While the middle portion of the schedule may be about survival for the Colts, the schedule does present them with an opportunity for a late-season surge.

From Weeks 13-17, the Colts face the Patriots, have their bye week, then take on the Broncos, Titans, and Giants. All of those teams rank 27th or worse in projected win totals. The Colts then end the season at home against Jacksonville.

Admittedly, the previous year’s success – or failures – isn’t always the best indicator of what the upcoming season holds. While the Colts do have seven games against 2023 playoff teams, Sharp Football has the Colts with the seventh-easiest schedule this season, based on their opponents’ projected win totals.

How good this Colts team is in 2024 will ultimately be determined by the play of Anthony Richardson. However, helping Richardson shoulder that workload will be the continuity of Year 2 under Shane Steichen, well built offensive and defensive lines, along with Michael Pittman, Adonai Mitchell, and Jonathan Taylor at the skill positions.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire