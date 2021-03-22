Colts planned to draft their QB of the future until Carson Wentz became available

Charean Williams
·2 min read
The Colts had stability for so long with Peyton Manning and then Andrew Luck that they barely knew what it meant not to have a franchise quarterback. But then Luck unexpectedly retired before the 2019 season.

That threw the team into a quarterback black hole.

The Colts went from Jacoby Brissett as their primary starter in 2019 to Philip Rivers as a bridge quarterback in 2020. Rivers retired after last season, putting the Colts back on the market for a starting quarterback.

Their Plan A was to draft their quarterback of the future despite holding the 21st overall choice.

The Colts ended up trading with the Eagles to get Carson Wentz, a former No. 2 overall pick.

“There’s no doubt [G.M.] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about that, and Mr. [Jim] Irsay, the three of us have talked about that together,” Reich told Albert Breer of SI.com. “That’s what you shoot for. So that’s the vision. When Andrew retired, we were looking for that long-term vision, what’s the next answer? First, was it going to be Jacoby? Jacoby did a nice job, and ultimately as highly as we thought about Jacoby, we didn’t feel like that was the long-term answer. And then, obviously, Philip was a great answer, but just the short answer. And then he retired.

“Was it going to be a draft pick? Honestly, I think Chris and I were thinking, somehow we were going to figure out how we were going to be able to draft the quarterback of our future. And then this thing came with Carson and it fell into our laps. And that’s the great thing about it, when it works that way, it almost makes you feel like it’s more meant to be because you can’t make this stuff up and you can’t manufacture it. “

Wentz is only 28 and finished third in league MVP voting in 2017, so the Colts may have found their quarterback of the future. Wentz, reunited with Reich in Indianapolis, needs this to work but so, too, do the Colts.

Otherwise, the Colts’ search for a franchise quarterback begins all over again.

“Now it’s our job as a team, as an organization to make it work,” Reich said. “And so, yeah, there’s no doubt we feel like Carson can be the long-term answer.”

Colts planned to draft their QB of the future until Carson Wentz became available originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    Kyle Fuller spoke for the first time since the Bears released him, and he wasn't one bit surprised at the decision.

    The Indianapolis Colts will host WR Sammy Watkins on a free agent visit Wednesday.

    Sammy Watkins‘ dance card is filling up. Watkins, the free agent wide receiver who will visit the Ravens on Tuesday, will then head to Indianapolis to visit the Colts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although Watkins has undeniable talent, he has never put it all together the way he was expected to when he [more]

    Fuller and Fangio worked together for four years in Chicago.

    EXCLUSIVE: The always busy Mark Wahlberg looks to have found his next feature film as Deadline is hearing the A-lister is set to star in the drama Stu, with Rosalind Ross making her directing debut and also penned the script. Wahlberg will produce along with his producing partner and manager Stephen Levinson along with Jordan Foss. […]

    Having coached him in college, University of Minnesota's Matt Simon knows Corey Davis is the WR1 the Jets have been searching for.

    "Thanks for nothing," the host said after a dispute in which her guest told her there were "very few" facts on her show.

    The Vikings have announced the one-year contract with cornerback Patrick Peterson. It took a few days for it to become official, but it only took a few hours for it to come together. G.M. Rick Spielman, speaking to reporters on Monday, said that Peterson’s agent, Joel Segal, called Spielman last week to inquire as to [more]

    Dylan Gambrell (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 03/20/2021

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Tobias Harris knows the Philadelphia 76ers are an elite NBA team with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in the lineup. Harris wanted to show they're pretty good without the pair of All-Stars, as well. Harris scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half and fell just short of a triple-double to lead the short-handed 76ers over the Sacramento Kings 129-105 on Saturday night.

    The 36-year-old gunslinger has drawn interest from multiple teams this offseason, the Eagles now among them.

    Johnny Juzang and UCLA take on Joe Pleasant and Abilene Christian on Monday in an unlikely matchup in the second round of the East Region. UCLA, with an enrollment of 31,000-plus, has 11 national titles in men's college basketball.

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

    The Kansas City Chiefs could lose their first unrestricted free agent to an AFC foe.

    The New York Giants are signing Adoree Jackson to a three-year deal with a ton of guarantees and a high max value.

    Joe Flacco to visit with the Philadelphia Eagles

    Though there’s no shortage of commentary from the political Left insisting that “cancel culture” is an invention of angry conservatives, the facts tell a different story. Here at National Review, we dedicate much of our work to ensuring that our readers are always up to date on the latest efforts to censor and censure controversial people and ideas — and we need your help so we can keep that work going. This calendar year alone, we’ve witnessed almost too many examples to count of prominent figures being “canceled.” Disney star Gina Carano was fired after being criticized for having shared a controversial social-media post. A prominent New York Times journalist — arguably the paper’s leading reporter on the COVID-19 pandemic — was forced to resign after a student accused him of having responded to a question about a racial slur by restating the slur itself. Seemingly immune to irony, the host of The Bachelor “stepped back” from his position on the show after he came under fire for having suggested that, perhaps, we should hesitate before excommunicating from polite society anyone who has attended a gathering with a costume theme that many of us now find objectionable. The phenomenon of “cancel culture” isn’t isolated to cases of public figures drawing criticism for controversial comments. Lately, the problem du jour has been books. Without any warning, Amazon ceased selling When Harry Became Sally, a scholarly book by Ryan T. Anderson critiquing the Left’s radical approach to sex, gender identity, and sex-reassignment procedures. Under pressure from senators, the group asserted it would no longer sell books that call those with gender dysphoria “mentally ill” — though Anderson’s book does no such thing. A few weeks later, progressives zeroed in on Theodor Seuss Geisel, the children’s author better known as Dr. Seuss, after a public-school district removed several of his books from the list for national Read Across America Day. At least one library chain relocated several of Seuss’s titles from the children’s section to the adult’s, afraid that kids might stumble across the books’ allegedly racially insensitive content. We live in a time when an increasing number of powerful actors in our culture and our politics believe that free speech is dangerous, that ideas are literally violent, and that controversial or “backwards” notions ought to be silenced. Not only that, but these controlling culture warriors believe they should be the ones who get to determine which thoughts are good and which are bad, who gets to speak their mind in the public square, and who can sell their books in whichever marketplace they wish. In such a climate, the mission and work of National Review are more valuable and necessary than ever. Even as our writers focus on the growing power of cancel culture in society at large, we are fighting a drawn-out, meritless libel lawsuit against us, aimed at forcing us to close our doors. We need your help to keep the doors open and the lights on, to continue fending off efforts to silence conservative speech — and free speech at large. We’re immensely grateful for whatever you’re able to contribute.

    Veteran guard Gabe Jackson is officially a Seahawk. The Raiders agreed to trade Jackson to the Seahawks last Wednesday, but the deal didn’t become official before the week was out. Confirmation of the deal came on Sunday with an announcement from Seattle about the new member of their offensive line. Jackson started 99 games in [more]

    A new report says the Cincinnati Bengals haven't reached out to Trai Turner just yet.

    Indiana was locked in on defense — holding VCU to the sixth-fewest points in the history of the women's NCAA Tournament. Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, Ali Patberg scored 12 of her 17 after halftime, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 22.8% shooting in a 63-32 victory on Monday in the first round. “That was kind of the message at halftime; if we get stops on defense, that’ll lead to some momentum on offense and some easy run-outs, easy baskets,” Berger said.