Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon

The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow.

The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again.

One name that could end up on the final list is Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s his fifth hiring cycle as a candidate, and he has yet to get an offer. The Colts are the one team from which he’d most likely get one this year, if he gets any.

And while coach Andy Reid gets plenty of credit for the offense, Bieniemy has been there since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starter. Look at how the offense continued to function well without receiver Tyreek Hill. Look at how the offense continued to function well without Mahomes, for a while.

It’s been a long while for Bieniemy. At some point, he deserves an opportunity. If he gets one this year, it most likely will come in Indianapolis.

