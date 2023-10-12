Colts plan to ramp up Jonathan Taylor's workload this week

Running back Jonathan Taylor came off of the physically unable to perform list last week, signed a contract extension with the Colts, and played in his first game of the season.

But Taylor was on the field for just 10 snaps. He finished with six carries for 18 yards and one 16-yard catch.

Taylor’s workload should change with Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars.

“Yeah, we’re going to ramp him up again this week in practice,” head coach Shane Steichen said in his Wednesday press conference. “Obviously, we are going today in pads to keep getting him going.”

Taylor noted in his own Wednesday media session that he “definitely” felt like himself during his limited first outing of 2023.

“It was weird at first because of the speed of the game,” Taylor said. “No matter how much of a pro you are, if you have been out for an extended period of time, you just need those one or two plays to kind of reset back. Like, ‘OK, I’ve got the speed of the game now. I know what it’s like.’

“That was a real fun experience. I’m happy that I was able to ... do it in front of the home crowd and not an away crowd.”

Taylor admitted it is difficult for a player who’s been away to come in and be ready to be at his best within the flow of the game immediately.

“Have a feel for the defenses, the schemes, the offense — just being able to work day in and day out. [Wednesday] is going to be another big day,” Taylor said. “Just the first time you are getting multiple reps back-to-back in practice and you are able to really work through some things that you need to do and clean up your technique. It’s going to be really fun today for me. I’m really excited for it.”

