Colts plan to interview seven finalists for head coach vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts are conducting their second round of interviews as they narrow down the list of finalists, and it appears they have a plan to bring the number of candidates down to seven.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts are planning to interview seven finalists for the head coach vacancy. That number is subject to change considering the fluidity of the situation, but it helps narrow down who the candidates might be.

Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday is scheduled to have his second interview today for the full-time head coaching job in Indianapolis, per sources. The Colts plan to conduct a second round interviews with seven HC candidates, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2023

As of Thursday, the Colts have interviewed two finalists for the job. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday got his second interview Wednesday while Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero conducted his interview Thursday.

The Colts also have plans to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Saturday.

From NFL Now: A look at the latest on the coaching searches of the #Colts (HC) and #Vikings (DC). pic.twitter.com/iH6KV84m4O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2023

That’s four candidates already being interviewed as finalists with room for three more if the team is set on having seven candidates. A number of candidates that have already been interviewed are coaching in the conference championship round of the playoffs, including Shane Steichen, Eric Bieniemy and Brian Callahan.

All three of those candidates can be interviewed a second time after the conference championship games conclude, regardless of the outcome.

The Colts had plans to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but he canceled last weekend to focus on their divisional-round playoff game against the Cowboys.

However, because the Colts didn’t interview Ryans before the divisional round, they cannot interview him until after the Super Bowl is concluded, per NFL rules.

For those asking, here’s the timeline for the interview process for #NFL Head Coaches and coordinators. pic.twitter.com/tYySG5YBwo — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 10, 2023

This process is expected to extend into next week, but we’re getting closer to a conclusion.

